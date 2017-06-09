Senate Committee Hearing With Intelligence Chiefs

At a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Wednesday morning, lawmakers directly questioned Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Admiral Mike Rogers, the leader of the NSA, about recent reports that President Donald Trump asked them to intervene with the FBI to get the agency to back off its investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

While the intended focus of Wednesday’s hearing is the foreign intelligence surveillance law, other senators have said they plan to question Coats, Rogers, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about whether the president meant to derail the Russian Federation investigation when he fired Comey.

That potential bombshell testimony-in which Comey also may address whether Trump urged him to halt or ease up on an investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn and his ties to Russia-comes Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The top Democratic member of the Senate intelligence committee said Wednesday that the timing of President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new Federal Bureau of Investigation director – the day before James Comey is set to testify before Congress – is “more than a little bit curious”. “I have never felt pressure to interfere or intervene in shaping intelligence in a political way”, Coats told the panel.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who took over after Comey was sacked, will also be at the hearing.

Rogers said he was not answering questions on the content of his conversations with Trump “because I feel it is inappropriate”. “I do not recall ever feeling pressured to do so”, Rogers testified. Susan Collins joined her Democratic colleagues taking issue with the lack of answers from Coats and Rogers.

Wednesday’s hearing comes 24 hours ahead of one of the most highly anticipated congressional hearings in years, when Comey testifies before the same committee.

“We have a special counsel who is investigating”, Rosenstein said, when asked about a memo he had written that the White House held up as justification for Comey’s May 9 firing.

Coats said he was “not sure I have a legal basis”. There’s been some things reported in the press about what conversations he may or may not have had with the president.

“I come out of this hearing with more questions than when I went in”, Sen. Coats said he wouldn’t share what he considered “confidential information that ought to be protected in an open hearing”. “When my dad said, ‘why are you out so late?’ I didn’t say, ‘well I think it’s inappropriate to answer that question'”.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe refused to answer questions about whether Comey told him about his discussions with Trump, including whether Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty to the president.

He also told ABC News that even if the officials discussed the content of their conversations with Trump in a closed setting, that wouldn’t be sufficient.