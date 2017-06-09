Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers told a Senate panel Wednesday that they would not answer questions about whether President Trump asked them to downplay possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials in last year’s election, but they said they did not feel “pressured” to interfere or intervene in the Russia investigation.

It’s actually about a really important law overseeing foreign intelligence surveillance and what happens when Americans are swept up in that, which is something we’ve heard a lot about.

In 2012, Congress renewed the act through the end of 2017.

INSKEEP: Isn’t all of this really just a preview, an opening act? There was widespread consensus that the officials were shielding Trump, and clumsily. Sen.

Senators also expressed frustration with FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe, who refused to discuss conversations he had with former director James Comey about Comey’s interactions with Trump.

Shortly before Election Day, Comey announced the new emails did not alter the FBI’s conclusion that Clinton should not be charged.

The law, enshrined in Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, is due to expire on December 31 unless Congress votes to reauthorize it, but is considered vital by US intelligence agencies. All of the officials and numerous senators expressed support for the reauthorization, though some, including King, suggested that some new privacy protections would be needed.

Coats did not offer any details, but said, “Just because it’s in The Washington Post doesn’t mean it’s declassified”. The FBI is then free to search that data without having to get a warrant as would normally be required under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Coats said that to do so would require time and resources that are not available. King, typically seen as one of the Senate’s more genial members, snapped at Rogers: “What you feel isn’t relevant, admiral”.

“And the conversations that the president had with each of them about investigations are not classified in any way”. “Second, it does not permit backdoor targeting of Americans, whose communications with foreign persons can be incidentally captured in the process”. Of course, that explanation lasted about a day, because the president himself then made very clear that he was thinking about Russian Federation when he chose to fire Director Comey.

During the hearing, Rogers expressed confidence in the oversight mechanisms for 702 and highlighted a recent case where the NSA chose to shut down the “about” collection process after compliance violations were discovered.

The statute, which grants the National Security Agency a considerable freedom in the collection of foreigners’ digital communications, normally comes with a “sunset” clause, meaning that roughly every five years lawmakers need to reconsider its impact on privacy and civil liberties.

What is FISA Section 702?

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) pressed the witnesses on whether they had “been asked by the president or the White House to influence an ongoing investigation”.

“I have never been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate”, Rogers said at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Wednesday, under questioning from Sen.

But Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers told the Senate Intelligence Committee they would not discuss details of their White House meetings with Trump in recent months.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) stopped short of saying Trump’s behavior amounts to obstruction of justice, but said, “I think there’s enough there that we should be very, very concerned about what went on”.

Burr and Warner will lead the expected two hour-long hearing in a mix of seven other Republican senators and six other Democratic senators who make up the committee.

At the often contentious hearing, Virginia Democrat Mark Warner, the committee’s vice chairman, was the first to press the question.

“The chair is going to exercise its right to allow the witnesses to answer the question, and committee is on notice to provide witnesses the courtesy, which has not been extended all the way across”, Burr said.