Senators to ask about Trump pushback on Russian Federation investigation

“We’ve had reports as recently as yesterday that maybe even a couple of times, the President tried to intervene with Director Coats to ask him to either downplay or dismiss the FBI investigation into contacts between Trump officials (and Russia)”, Warner said.

Comey’s comments, largely confirming press reports published in the past two months, were made in a statement ahead of his appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has declined to answer questions about this publicly.

Privacy advocate Sen. Ron Wyden criticized DNI Coats for his backtracking, calling his reversal a “very, very damaging position to stake out”.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe refused to answer questions about whether Comey told him about his discussions with Trump, including whether Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty to the president.

Admiral Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, also said the FISA program was vital to gaining an understanding of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

“I have never been pressed”, he said.

“I have never been pressured, I’ve never felt pressure to intervene or interfere in any way with shaping intelligence in a political way or in relationship to an ongoing investigation”, Director of Intelligence Dan Coats told the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closely watched public hearing.

The top Democrat on the committee said media reports that Trump tried to intervene in the probes are jarring.

DETROW: Not quite because Mike Rogers said something similar, saying, I’ve never been directed to do anything illegal, immoral, inappropriate, and I don’t recall feeling pressure to do so. In that testimony he had already disclosed that Trump demanded his “loyalty” and directly pushed him to “lift the cloud” of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the FBI probe into his campaign’s Russian Federation ties.

The panel also questioned Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who testified publicly for the first time since Comey was sacked.

President Trump shakes hands with then-FBI Director James Comey, Jan. 22, 2017.

National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers and Coats will also be present at the hearing, originally set to discuss a foreign surveillance law.

“If he’s even asking.at some point, these facts have to come out”, Warner said.

The top Democratic member of the Senate intelligence committee said Wednesday that the timing of President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new Federal Bureau of Investigation director – the day before James Comey is set to testify before Congress – is “more than a little bit curious”.

“If any of this is true, it would be an appalling and improper use of our intelligence professionals – an act that could erode the public’s confidence in our intelligence institutions”, ranking Democrat on the committee, Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from OR, told Coats. He said the lawmakers will likely try to flesh out Trump’s actions.

The president has repeatedly called for an end to the Russian investigation in his public remarks.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, repeated that claim Tuesday in an interview with ABC News.