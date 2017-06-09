Senegal recalls Qatar ambassador, backs Saudi in Gulf row

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat said on Wednesday that Qatar is a “brother state” and that punitive steps against the emirate were a well-intentioned effort to stop its support for Islamic extremism. Qatar’s rulers were “trying to describe this as an issue about the independence of their foreign policy, and it is not”, he said.

Several countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt cut travel and diplomatic links with Qatar on Monday.

They have ordered Qatari citizens and diplomats out of their countries, cut all flights to Qatar and are looking for ways to bar global airlines from flying through their airspace to get to Qatar, which is slated to host to 2022 World Cup.

Qatar denies having any ties to extremists.

He also said that Qatar did not commit to anti-terrorism agreements signed years ago, and instead continued to show support for terrorist groups. “It has to choose whether it must move in one direction or another direction”, he said.

S&P said it expects Qatar’s economic growth to slow, as regional trade falls and corporate profitability declines in the face of reduced confidence.

But the document contains at least two names already designated internationally as terrorist financiers, and against whom Qatar took action, according to a previous US Department of State report.

S&P Global Ratings also noted that the group of states which have cut off ties “provides 15 percent of Qatar’s imports, potentially causing substantial shortages of key materials, including those used for construction projects, and food”.

The UAE Minister of State added that Qatar has also to finish “its support of Muslim Brotherhood and it has to forbid all religious figures using Mosques and religious institutions as platforms to incite against GCC countries”. Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said that Qatar had benefited from a mixture of “money and media and partisanship and extremism”.

Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Bahrain temporarily pulled their ambassadors from Qatar in 2014 in a dispute similar to this week’s crisis.

US President Donald Trump has told Saudi Arabia’s King Salman that a united Gulf Cooperation Council is “critical to defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability”.

Russia has dismissed allegations that Russian hackers helped spark the diplomatic crisis around Qatar, after CNN reported that United States officials believed they planted a false news story. “Qatar wants to keep all options open”, he said.