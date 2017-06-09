Senior Congress Leader MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy Passes Away

New Delhi/hyderabad, Jun 9 congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Telangana Palvai Govardhan Reddy died today after suffering a cardiac arrest while travelling in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

In his message, Mr Ansari said, Mr Reddy was an active and respected member of Rajya Sabha and he will be remembered for his relentless efforts towards the welfare of farmers in Telangana.

Born on 19 November, 1936 in Mahabubnagar district, Palvai had been in politics from the times of first Indian Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. He had also served as a state minister.

Govardhan Reddy is reported to have suffered the attack early in the morning, while he was on his way to Manali to attend a parliamentary standing committee meeting. He had been a Rajya Sabha MP since 2012. Reddy was an MLA during 1967-72, 1972-78, 1978-83, 1983-85 and 1999-2004.

Telangana Chief Minster K Chandrasekhara Rao recollected the times when Palvai had played a crucial role in the Telangana movement. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, several other leaders from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh condoled the death of the senior Congress leader. He was a Member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, during 2007-09.

Hailing from Mahabubnagar district, he also held ministerial portfolios in the Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy and Bhavanam Venkat Ram cabinets in the early 1980’s, in a political career spanning almost 60 years.