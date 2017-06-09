Seoul Will Honor THAAD Agreement with US – South Korean Security Chief

North Korea didn’t say how many anti-ship missiles it launched, but South Korean national security director Chung Eui-yong said later Friday the North had fired four short-range missiles on Thursday.

The decision to deploy the missile defense system THAAD in South Korea is “incredibly important” for the United States, the State Department said Thursday.

Pentagon spokesman Gary Ross said the U.S will work closely with Seoul, adding that it has cooperated closely and has been transparent with the South Korean government throughout this process. It added that the deployment of the additional four launchers will be halted until the end of the assessment, a process that’s expected to take more than twelve months.

The agreement was reached underly recently impeached former South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. North Korea, which could have a working nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile in the next several years, may also be the most urgent foreign policy concern for the Trump administration in Washington, which has been distracted by domestic political turmoil and has insisted that China do more to rein in North Korea’s weapons activities.

Seoul’s presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, said Wednesday that deployment of four launchers for the THAAD battery should wait until the environmental study is over, though two, already-deployed launchers won’t be withdrawn, a decision that the United States could see as a setback to its efforts to fully deploy the system as soon as possible.

Two launchers of the full six-launcher THAAD battery, as well as its radar, have been installed at a site on what used to be a golf course near the southeastern city of Seongju.

Those elements will stay in place, South Korea has said.

North Korea has conducted two nuclear tests and numerous tests of various missiles since the beginning of past year, in defiance of United Nations sanctions.

The Korean Central News Agency said DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un guided the test fire of the missile, which was “a powerful attack means capable of striking any enemy group of battleships”.

Japan has stepped up evacuation drills in recent months as North Korea tests missiles in defiance of global pressure to halt its weapons programme.