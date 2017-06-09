Sessions recused from Russian Federation probe only over campaign role:DOJ

“It’s my judgment that I was sacked because of the Russian Federation investigation”, Mr Comey said towards the end of more than two hours of evidence to the Senate intelligence committee.

Democrats Feinstein and Harris have both been critical of any interference by Russian Federation in the USA election and took the opportunity on Thursday to squeeze as much information as they could about Trump and Russian Federation from Comey’s testimony.

At one point he practically dared Mr Trump to release any recordings of their conversations, a prospect president once alluded to in a tweet.

Comey also said a New York Times report published in February titled “Trump campaign aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence” was false, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation was not in a place to publicly deny the reporting.

Comey’s testimony, at a hugely anticipated hearing that captured the country’s attention, provided a gripping account of his interactions with Trump and underscored the discord that had soured their relationship.

“We will leave it [to] the appropriate authorities to determine whether these leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated”, the lawyer said in his statement. Comey might not have landed a fatal blow, but he offered a troubling look at one president’s extremely flawed character.

In fact, Comey’s timeline appears to be correct. The Times ran a story about the memo contents later that day. Comey added that “matter” was the same word that the Clinton camp used.

The president himself was uncharacteristically restrained during the Comey hearing.

Trump’s elder son was active on Twitter, however, defending his dad.

President Donald Trump has expressed relief even after fired FBI Director James Comey testified that Trump had pressed him to drop an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. I took it as a very disturbing thing. “That’s risky when you’re trying to think about exact words and verbiage”. The White House has denied collusion with Moscow.

The president “never told Comey, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty, ‘ in form or substance”, Kasowitz said in a statement. He already had submitted pages of testimony detailing his every second with President Trump, complete with recollections of moments he felt “strange” or “uneasy” or “awkward”. As FRONTLINE reported in United States of Secrets, Comey suddenly found himself in defiance of the White House.

“I think now that this is all passed, he can go back to doing what he promised he was gonna do”, said Trump Jr. Comey said, without elaborating.

President Trump wraps up his speech to a Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

“You see how disgusting the swamp really is, the people that are there”, the younger Trump said in an interview with Fox News later Thursday, a nod to his father’s campaign pledge to “drain the swamp” that is Washington. “We’re under siege. but we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever”, he said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., claimed on Thursday that Republicans would not be calling for the impeachment of a Democratic president if they had been accused of the same indiscretions as Trump.

This morning Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton joined Breitbart News Daily and predicted this fact.