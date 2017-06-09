Sheriff: Fired worker had plan to kill former co-workers

One of the five victims fatally shot by a disgruntled former co-worker at an Orlando awning company Monday was fearful the suspect might seek revenge for being fired, reports CBS affiliate WKMG.

Demings said Neumann used a semi-automatic pistol to shoot his victims with; most of whom were shot in the head. Demings said he singled out his victims and reloaded his gun at least once.

Her sister was OK, Adams said but “she kept saying, ‘My boss is dead‘”.

Demings said the Sheriff’s Office responded to Fiamma about three years ago, when Neumann allegedly battered an employee. He was not charged at the time.

Neumann had a record of minor crimes, none violent, dating back almost 20 years.

He was an Army veteran who was dishonorably discharged in 1999 and lived alone.

Four vehicles were parked in front of Fiamma’s warehouse.

Government statistics show that fatal workplace shootings are increasing, and experts say revenge is often the motive.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and Sheriff Jerry Demings spoke to the media and public shortly after 11:00 a.m. “He had a plan of action, and he executed his plan today”.

Friends of another victim, Jeff Roberts, described him as “a devoted husband, father and grandfather” on a fund-raising website for his family.

“I helped her to call 911 and she explained everything”, said Najwa Daher. Neumann was accused of battering one of his coworkers, but no charges were filed in that case and the battery victim was not among the five people killed in Monday’s shooting.

Shelley Adams told The Associated Press that her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the building’s bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

An aunt, Charlene Neumann of NY, said her nephew never married and had no children, as far as she knew. He took his own life after the killings.

The company is headquartered in the Italian town of Cardano al Campo, northwest of Milan, according to the company’s timeline on its site. Fiamma Awning is six miles away.

The company registered in the state of Florida in 1991, according to Florida’s corporate records.

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at Fiamma, an awning business in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, June 5, 2017. According to an Federal Bureau of Investigation report, more than 40 percent of active shootings between 2000 to 2013 occurred at businesses.

“Brenda will always be remembered throughout our lives with the brightest smile and energy that always radiated through her”, Montanez-Crespo’s family wrote on her fundraising page, which had raised about $1,700 as of Tuesday night. “She’s the sweetest woman in the whole world”.

“People came running out”, he said.

“I got a call from the family when they was en route to the place”, Davis said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement that he has been briefed on the situation.