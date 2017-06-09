Sheriff Says Orlando Workplace Shooter ‘Had A Plan’

(Seminole Country Sheriff’s Office via AP).

A Florida gunman who was recently fired from his workplace planned out his attack on his former co-workers, singling out five employees and fatally shooting them in the head before killing himself, authorities say.

An arrest photo from 2010 of John Robert Neumann Jr. Neumann shot and killed five people and then killed himself at an industrial park in O.

Demings said Neumann was a former employee of the business and was sacked in April.

As with other such shootings, what specifically led to Neumann’s actions on Monday was likely a complex intersection of psychological, economic and other social factors. The fourth male victim was taken to the Orlando regional medical center with gunshot wounds but died there. A loving husband who “would give the shirt off his back” for anyone in need. Like the awning factory, it’s far from Orlando’s famous theme parks. The victim of that incident was not among the dead Monday, Demings said.

The alleged shooter was a former Fiamma employee; a 45-year-old male who had worked at the RV supply company for an unknown number of years. “It makes no sense”, Saltman said.

“In these dark hours we ask for thoughts and prayers for all the victims of this tragedy and their families”, Fiamma Inc. said on its website.

Relatives said he hosted a graduation party Sunday night for his 18-year-old, according to WFTV. The fundraising appeal said Clark was a big supporter who “could often be found snapping pictures on the sideline during game days”. “Many times, these incidents are driven by cultural, economic, social and psychological triggers such as mental illness, drug use, economic hardship, domestic conflicts, communication problems, actual or perceived sense of injustice in the workplace, and even traumatic family events (e.g., death, illness and injury)”.

“Brenda was like sunshine, she was and awesome person, Bob was really cool, Kevin was like an uncle type guy and they comprised the whole administration for Fiamma”, Bluewater said.

“I was surprised”, Gonzalez said, adding that are typically no issues in the area.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says the shooting happened at 8:03 Monday morning at a business Fiamma Inc.

The man was not charged when he was accused of battering the co-worker in June 2014.

The sheriff said the man was involved in a June 2014 incident at the business in which he battered another employee, but no charges were filed. Demings said most of the victims were shot in the head and some of them suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The first petition, for stalking, was dismissed by a judge for lacking facts that supported its need. “We can not connect this incident to any global terrorism”, Demings said.

At a court hearing 11 days later, Neumann’s co-worker asked for the petition to be dismissed.

A phone number for the co-worker on Tuesday was disconnected.

Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand.

Share with Us – We’d love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, and smart, constructive criticism.