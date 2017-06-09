Shock poll reveals Tories lead at just 1%

She denounces the Labour leader’s “chilling” refusal to say that he would defend Britain against a nuclear attack and claims that if Mr Corbyn becomes Prime Minister, Britain will face the “calamity” of a return to the 1970s.

Blistering questions from a studio audience put Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn under pressure on their weak spots of social care and defence. I could have stayed on and kept doing that job.

When Mrs May announced the snap election in mid-April, analysts suggested that she was seeking a mandate to lead the country personally through its exit from the European Union (EU).

With less than a week before polling day on Thursday, May’s Conservatives now lead the opposition Labour Party by just five percentage points, down from 15 just over two weeks ago, according to the survey from Ipsos MORI.

The Prime Minister, who had campaigned against Brexit, had come to lead Britain after former prime minister David Cameron stepped down after last year’s referendum.

But the PM said: “I haven’t because I actually have spoken to Donald Trump and told him that the UK believes in the Paris agreement and that we didn’t want the United States to leave the Paris agreement”.

May faced a string of awkward questions from members of the public on Friday, including a challenge from a nurse, Victoria Davey, who left the leader faltering after confronting her over the one per cent pay increase of NHS staff, the Guardian reported on Friday. Replying to a reporter’s question, she said: “The truth is we are fighting to win and we are fighting to win with a majority”.

Mrs May was also confronted by two voters who had been called to work capability assessments over mental health conditions, one of whom said she had been waiting nearly two years for NHS counselling.

But if you put your trust in me, I will work to make a success of Brexit and build a Britain our children and grandchildren are proud to call home.

Accused by one questioner of calling the election to advance her own political interests, Ms May said she “had the balls” to call an election because of Brexit.

He was also criticised on his record on defence.

Her Labour rival Mr Corbyn was heckled as he refused to say whether he would launch a retaliatory nuclear strike and denied supporting terrorism. “We all got it wrong in 2015 and we are all trying different methods to get it right this year”, said Anthony Wells, a research director at YouGov.

MARTIN: You know, obviously it’s a hard thing to try to assess how this latest terrorist attack over the weekend will affect people going to vote this coming week.

The Labour leader pledged action on the decline of industry and the loss of secure jobs, saying that a Corbyn government would create a new national investment bank and a network of regional development banks, along with a national transformation fund.