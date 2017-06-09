Should she stay or should she go? Conservative lawmakers on PM May

It’s safe to say when UK Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election in April, she wasn’t envisioning this outcome.

The stunning result of today’s vote indicates a desire for inclusiveness on the part of a public tired of Conservatives’ fear-mongering and divisiveness, and who have begun to see through the disparity between Conservative rhetoric and the callous reality of their policies which have left Britain poorer, less educated and more divided.

Series of campaign missteps means her future as prime minister is now at threat. She called this election three years early thinking that she could strengthen her mandate before Brexit talks.

Many predicted May would soon be gone.

After a holiday in Wales, May said she had reluctantly chose to bring forward the election by three years to strengthen her hand in negotiations with the European Union, talks which will reshape Britain’s role in the world and that of a bloc praised by many for ensuring peace after World War Two. It is overwhelmingly clear that she has failed to meet those terms. The urgency is prevalent in achieving this end as the start date for Brexit negotiations looms on June 19th. In a statement to Reuters, analyst Paul Meggyesi said that a hung parliament, in normal situations, be viewed as negative for sterling.

“It’s incredibly satisfying”, she said, “to know that Theresa May launched her manifesto here and we defended this seat with an increased majority”.

Following the General Election in 2010, when no party had a majority, Gordon Brown remained as prime minister while the talks were taking place.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which was forecast by media commentators to win 35 seats, are at ideological loggerheads with the Conservatives.

Over 200 female MPs have been elected-that’s a record high for the United Kingdom parliament, which has a total of 650 members. That would mean other elected parties – Labour, Scottish National, UK Independence and Lib Dems – would have the same number of votes.

But Leftist opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose Labour party surged from 20 points behind, urged May to quit, saying she had “lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”.

While the Tories licked their wounds elsewhere, it was, on balance a good night for the party north of the border. Instead she lost seats to Labour in the South. Among the casualties was Alex Salmond, a former first minister of Scotland and one of the party’s highest-profile lawmakers.

Meanwhile in Scotland, a bad night for the SNP which saw it lose 19 seats and a series of high-profile figures, prompted party leader Nicola Sturgeon to say she would “reflect” on her demand for a second independence referendum.

The other big winners were Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) MPs.

May’s Conservative Party was on course to win 322 seats, the BBC forecast, down from the 330 she held before calling the snap election seven weeks ago.

The exit poll was released as polls closed on Thursday night, putting the Tories short of the 326 required for an overall majority with 314 seats and Labour with 266. Her Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as a no-hoper, said she should step down.

The result represents “an natural disaster in Labour politics”, political analyst Robin Oakley told CNN.

Mr Corbyn earlier said: “If there is a message from tonight’s results, it’s this: the prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate”.