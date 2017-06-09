Sidney Crosby involved in water bottle incident during Game 5

Pittsburgh has outscored the Predators 15-4 on home ice, while the Predators have outscored the Penguins 9-2 in Nashville. Crosby has played in 24 Cup final games over four appearances; Lemieux had 19 points over nine games over two appearances. A shot by Pittsburgh Penguins’ Justin Schultz gets past Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) for a goal during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Hopefully this series makes it to seven games.

Phil Kessel scored his eighth of the playoffs and added two assists, while Sidney Crosby tallied three assists.

Pittsburgh defended home ice at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday with a commanding 6-0 victory in Game 5, seizing a 3-2 lead over the Nashville Predators. Rinne left after allowing three goals on nine shots in the first period. “We just have to do a better job in front of him”.

Only 91 seconds had elapsed in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final and already Sidney Crosby had accomplished so much. Once again, the host has gotten off to an extremely strong start. Another game like this and he won’t just win a second straight Stanley Cup; he could also walk away with another Conn Smythe Trophy.

The Penguins unceremoniously ushered the Predators out of Pittsburgh to start with the Final, but Nashville wasn’t demoralized by the misleadingly lopsided losses. He assisted Schultz’s goal and found Conor Sheary with a attractive pass to make it 4-0 in the second period. There were some goals in this game.

“I saw my guy get his head cross-checked in the ice 10 times”, Laviolette said. Crosby and Subban became tangled up behind the Nashville net late in the first period, with Crosby ended up on top of Subban.

Oh, and if the offensive effort wasn’t enough, Matt Murray was back to his reliable self, sending back all 24 of the Predators’ shots after letting up eight goals in the past two games.

Malkin now has a darn good case to be the Conn Smythe Trophy victor, should the Penguins win the Stanley Cup.

Rinne had been maybe the biggest reason for the Preds winning the previous two games. But the Pens didn’t come out completely unscathed, with defenseman Olli Maatta needing to go back to the locker room with an injury with just seconds remaining in the game.

“It’s not really something I think about at all, to be honest”, said Murray, who took over for Fleury midway through the Eastern Conference final.

Rust made it 2-0 with a nice backhander at 6:43.

The Tribune-Review’s version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

There’s the third Stanley Cup – one more than mentor and team owner Mario Lemieux – and the chance to lead the first repeat Cup champs in the salary cap era and first in nearly 20 years. Twelve different players had a point for the Penguins.