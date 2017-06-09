Sidney Crosby repeatedly bounces PK Subban’s head off ice

“I really don’t understand the call”, Laviolette said. Crosby ended up aggressively slamming Subban’s head into the ice multiple times, and the teams earned matching penalties for the action. Not only did the Penguins star record three assists and add another chapter to his rivalry with P.K. Subban, he also got in a bullpen session. “I disagree with the call”. You can see why he’d be upset, especially since referee Brad Meier was right over both of them watching the incident unfold.

After the game, Crosby said Subban “lost his stick and he was doing some UFC move on my foot there”. It’s just one of those things that, before I knew it, it was flying out of my hand.

When asked if it’s getting personal between him and Crosby, Subban said, “It’s hockey, man”. “I mean.at the end of the day, I just gotta play the game and play the game”. Crosby threw up his arms, apparently in protest of a slash by the Predators’ Mattias Ekholm on Chris Kunitz. Crosby says the water bottle slipped, and it was accident.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators are in the midst of a heated battle in the Stanley Cup Final, and two of the league’s most popular/hated players have had a feud of their own through the series.

Evgeni Malkin scored on the resulting 4-on-4 with 11 seconds remaining in the period, a goal that put the Penguins up 3-0 and well on their way to a 3-2 series lead.