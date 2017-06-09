Siri Far Behind Alexa and Google Assistant, Says Ex-Apple Employee

Apple “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight. On paper, it combines the great audio and multi-room music of a Sonos speaker with the smarts of an Amazon Echo or Google Home. Amazon got in first with the Echo, which is the most versatile system.

Limp throws warm water on the Ice by failing to confirm plans for the low-cost phone for the Indian market but did express an interest in another smartphone project using lessons learned from the Fire debacle.

Apple said it is also using “on-device learning” to enable Siri to take people’s tastes into account.

Apple says it has worked hard on developing Siri’s skills in 13 other areas, including news, translation, weather, and sport.

If Amazon’s head of devices is nervous about the new Apple HomePod, he’s not letting that show.

Amazon Prime content is to be available on Apple TV, but it’s uncertain whether Apple content will be available on Amazon Prime.

The HomePod will be available this December for $349. In comparison, the HomePod was created to be your primary speaker.

Apple® today announced HomePod™, a breakthrough wireless speaker for the home that delivers awesome audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Internet software and services (of which Siri is constituent), believes that no voice-assistant is now producing “A+ on conversation”.

What was perhaps most interesting was how much more powerful the HomePod sounded in relation to the dedicated speaker also in the room – a Sonos Play:3. Google Home and several versions of Amazon’s Echo, which utilizes the intelligent personal assistant technology called Alexa, are both substantially cheaper than the HomePod.

Jokes aside, Apple has decided not to enter a market thoroughly saturated by portable speakers and stereo systems but instead looks to unilaterally outperform and outmaneuver the in-home digital assistant market.

“You should be able to tell ‘Alexa, ask Siri X, ‘” said David Limp, senior vice president of devices at Amazon.

Put simply: in its current state, HomePod is not competitive with Alexa or the Google Assistant.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released a year ago, were the first entrants in a promising market. However, with Harman Kardon technology coming on at least two smart speakers this year and in 2018, the Invoke from Microsoft and the Lenovo Smart Assistant from the Chinese electronics giant, that doesn’t make sense either.

“Yes, some songs may sound pleasing, but for true audiophiles who actually want to hear what the artist and producer intended, Apple’s positioning of the HomePod as super high-quality speaker is going to be a very tough sell”, O’Donnell said in a blog post. But multiple factors, including internal reshuffles and talent departures, an apparent lack of vision clarity, but also the success of the iPhone and the increased focus on user privacy are factors that “helped” Apple fall behind with Siri.

HomePod capped a keynote presentation that included updates to Apple’s iPad and Mac laptop lines, and upgraded operating software enabling augmented reality for iPhones and iPads.