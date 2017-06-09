Siri in your living room: Apple unveils $349 HomePod

Making the most of it will require a subscription to Apple’s own music streaming service, which runs $10 to $15 per month and has attracted 27 million subscribers so far.

In lieu of those skills, Apple is banking on HomePod’s superior audio quality to stand out from the competition.

“It’s great to be back in San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley and right down the street from our new campus”, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in his opening remarks.

He claimed this year’s WWDC is the largest of the kind for the technology company.

High Sierra adds support for creation of virtual-reality content for the first time, enabling developers to create immersive gaming, three-dimensional and VR content on the Mac.

“Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes“, said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

If a smart speaker looks dumb from outside, there’s no reason why anyone would want it. Although both high-quality speakers (hey, Sonos) and smart speakers (lookin’ at you Echo) already exist, Schiller said that no smart home speaker “has nailed it yet”.

Amazon is now part of the Apple TV app!

Apple, in a bid to make HomePod understand voice-commands in a single attempt, has incorporated a six-microphone array with advanced echo cancellation that enables Siri to recognise people whether they are near the device or standing across the room, even while loud music is playing.

HomePod users may initially be constrained by Siri’s lack of capabilities as compared to Alexa, which also boasts the ability to order millions of Amazon products as well as food from restaurants like Domino’s. Siri, a digital assistant that has been on Apple’s iPhone since 2011, will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house. It includes new features for watchfaces, such as a new Siri-based watchface.

The newly updated MacBook laptops are now available.

Market analysts were largely impressed by the breadth of updates.

“I don’t think anyone should bet against Apple“, John Hanke said at the Brilliant Minds conference in Stockholm.

Blau was also impressed by Apple’s “pretty strong offering”, especially on the AI end. At $350 a speaker, HomePod is almost double the price of Amazon Echo, which retails for $180. “Now all the tech titans are engaged in AI technology”.

The hardware and software is certainly promising in theory, but there’s also another reason why it should trump the Echo and Home as a standalone speaker…

Apple also showed a sneak peek into a new all-in-one desktop called the iMac Pro.

It is a fact that iOS 11 will be integrating AI deeper within multiple apps and facets of the software, more than ever before. The iPad Pro is shipping next week at $650. It makes multitasking on an iPad more powerful with a new customisable Dock that provides quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen, and a redesigned app switcher that makes it easier to move between pairs of active apps, used in Split View and now Slide Over.

Augmented reality has a lot of hype surrounding it. Even if you didn’t follow Apple’s WWDC presentation as it happened on June 5, you probably heard about the company’s entry into smart speakers.