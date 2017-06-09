Siri vs. Alexa vs. Google Assistant: Apple Struggling With Privacy Concerns

Whether the Apple smart speaker can reign supreme over the Google Home and Amazon Echo remains to be seen. Not a lot of people, right? And sure, there could definitely be room for Apple to come into that space and have some success.

The new Apple smart speaker’s design is similar to the Google Home. The fact that HomePod includes Siri support for home assistant queries like unit conversion, news, weather, traffic, sports, reminders, and timers nearly seemed like an afterthought, as did the fact that it serves as a hub for controlling HomeKit-powered smart home devices.

The specs of the HomePod certainly reinforce this idea – the Apple-designed sub woofer inside the speaker is paired with an A8 chip (from the iPhone 6). Early buzz indicates the audio is pretty great, and with a price point of $350, it better be. A Google Home killer?

Apple’s entry into the market could change this. The HomePod is a next level micro smart home device wrapped up in a seven-inch speaker that competes with Bose quality sound and incorporates next-gen technology to improve the user experience again and again.

While rivals might be more quick-witted than Siri, Apple may at present have the capacity to dominate the competition among shoppers who think more about security than they do precise answers from voice companions. Making the most of it will require a subscription to Apple’s own music streaming service, which runs $10 to $15 per month and has attracted 27 million subscribers so far.

The Home and Echo also include mute buttons. And there was little talk of Siri, but rather a stronger focus on the HomePod’s audio capabilities.

The HomePod speaker pricing starts at around $349.

Part of the challenge for Apple, say other former employees, is that the company places a very high premium on customer privacy, so is unwilling to make too much use of personal data – unlike Amazon and Google. Which makes you wonder if your conversations are staying at home. This is Apple’s first shot at a device that could potentially manage your home and embed itself into your life in a way your smartphone can’t – and in that respect – it underwhelms.

What is a smart speaker? Similarly, if Apple won’t allow you to select a different default music app on your iPhone, why would a Siri speaker be any different?

Amazon created the smart speaker market in 2014 with the release of the Echo. That’s one hell of an ecosystem to birth from thin air.

The Amazon Echo and Google Home are adequate speakers for the price point, but music lovers can connect them to Bluetooth speakers for better sound. And sales are only expected to climb in the coming years. Not to mention the access to all of Siri’s near limitless resources to search the web for just about anything you could need to know.

Apple has shown an interest in getting in on the smart home business, baking smart home functionality into iOS and even developing its HomeKit platform to guarantee compatibility with the iPhone. It would seem some of us can anticipate our parents making any number of awful home related puns when they go to flip on their new holiday playlist next time they are over for a family game night. It’s hard to say. Plus, Google has been fighting hard to lock up the No. 2 spot in the market.

