Skipper Virat Kohli criticises team India for fielding against

A few months are a lifetime in the world of Pakistan cricket and the Pakistan selectors after having previously discarded Azhar decided to make a U-turn by bringing him back for the Champions Trophy.

With yesterday’s appearance in Champions Trophy game against Pakistan, Yuvraj has equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of appearing in 5 Champions Trophy tournaments.

Despite repeated interruptions by the rain gods, India crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs in their opening Champions Trophy game. The comprehensive win for Kohli and his men will boost their confidence as they are expected to make the next stage after their landslide win which boosted their net-run-rate. The higher officials take care of those decisions. “The way he was hitting the ball, I felt like a club batter in front of him”, Kohli said at the post-match press conference. We went off about four times.

India had seemed to slumber in the middle of its innings after reaching 136-0 but a key 93-run partnership in less than 10 overs came from Kohli and Yuvraj for the third wicket. “Against other sides, we might use two spinners, depending on their strengths”, he added. The 36-year-old strongly believes that the men in blue will be unstoppable if they continue to play this brand of cricket. “We should have capitalised on those opportunities, but we didn’t and they made us pay for those errors”. In an otherwise one sided match, Pakistan started on the backfoot from the start. We don’t understand when to bowl our variations. We didn’t do it today. “I think that really deflated the opposition and that gave me a bit of time to settle in from the other end”, Kohli said.

“A scan has confirmed that Wahab Riaz suffered a deltoid ligament complex after an eversion injury mechanism whilst bowling during the India vs Pakistan match on June 4th”, said a statement from PCB. “Throughout the innings, if you hit your areas well, in a place like England, fast bowlers always come into play with wickets”. We had a couple of guys that were in the clouds at the start and that sets the tone.

“Even this game, I was keeping pretty normal”.

“The Indo-Pak Champions Trophy encounter failed to live up to its hype as Pakistan produced a forgettable performance at Edgbaston“. However, with two games remaining, it is up to Pakistan to see whether they can lift their game to a level which will help them compete with the top teams of the competition. “You don’t enjoy because you know when you wake up in the morning there’s only one team which is going to win, which is India“, Ganguly said.