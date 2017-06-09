Slow start not costly as Djokovic eases into last eight

“Everything was decided in the first set”, said Djokovic in his post-match press conference. In their 2015 meeting at the Rio Open, Nadal holding off Carreno Busta 7-5 6-3.

Because of heavy rains in Paris, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s French Open quarter-final matches have been rescheduled for Wednesday.

Also advancing at Roland Garros this week is defending champion Novak Djokovic.

“We’ll see. Obviously it’s not an easy decision to make, but I will see how I feel after Roland Garros and then decide what to do next”.

Once Thiem broke at the start of the second set, a Djokovic comeback never looked on the cards.

He joins Roger Federer at the top of the chart for most Roland Garros quarterfinal showings in the Open Era (since April 1968).American Williams, the 2002 champion, was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Swiss 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky. Provided Nadal and Djokovic win today, they will take on each other in the semi-finals and given the kind of form they are in, the likelihood of that happening is quite high.

The Serb, bidding to become the first man in the professional era to win each of the four grand slams twice, found some resistance in the first set with the third game lasting 13 minutes before Djokovic won it. But rules are there to be respected.’ Speaking about London Bridge being attacked, Djokovic said: ‘When I heard about it today, I was upset as everyone.

Djokovic will certainly not have been satisfied with his efforts in a low-quality first set on Sunday, as the unforced error tally of each player comfortably outstripped their respective number of winners.

Nine-time champion Nadal has dropped just 20 games in four rounds so far, just one more than he lost at the same stage in 2012.

Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday and celebrated with two cakes, will next face another Spaniard, Pablo Carreno Busta, for a place in the semi-finals.

Nadal will next face either second-seeded Novak Djokovic or sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem on Friday.

Good luck to any rivals who try to get in his way.

Fourth round: No. 1 Andy Murray beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 Stan Wawrinka beat No. 15 Gael Monfils 7-5, 7-6 (7), 6-2; No. 7 Marin Cilic beat Kevin Anderson 6-3, 3-0, retired (left hamstring); No. 8 Kei Nishikori beat Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Fourth round: 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) bt Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; 28-Caroline Garcia (France) bt Alize Cornet (France) 6-2, 6-4.