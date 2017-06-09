Slurring Tiger Woods shown taking jail breath test

When news of his arrest first surfaced, Woods said he made a mistake by misunderstanding the effects of the medications he was taking. He even asked police how far he was from his home on Jupiter Island, and he was told that he was going in the wrong direction.

He kept falling back asleep. In a statement, the 14-time Major victor blamed the arrest on an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication, and said alcohol wasn’t involved. During the initial line of questioning, Woods is adamant that he hasn’t had anything to drink, and subsequent blood-alcohol tests proved he was telling the truth – Woods blew a 0.0. He later agreed to a urine test.

The video seen Wednesday backs up that report.

The 1 hour, 39-minute video starts with Jupiter police approaching Woods’ auto and ends with the cruiser pulling into the Palm Beach County jail, with Woods in handcuffs behind his back and sitting in the back seat. “Tiger is a friend”. He needs our help. I mean, why don’t you try to do the opposite and help him now, the way he inspired us. He’s struggling. He needs support from a lot of people.

Woods remains a favorite among players young and old. “I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly“, it went on to add.

She then instructs him to take a seat again, but he just continues to stand in front of her for a few moments before she says he can just stand there if he wants to. “I wish him well”.

Woods is recovering from back surgery and said he was on prescribed painkillers.

Woods, whose 79 victories rank No. 2 on the PGA Tour’s career list, has not competed for almost four months. The other three drugs appear to be misspelled.

It was parked at an angle at the side of a road and had its indicators flashing as well as what officers believed was fresh damage. The engine was running, the brake lights were on and the right turn signal was blinking.

The report notes that Woods was “cooperative“, but described him as “sluggish, sleepy, unable to walk alone”.

“It should be noted that Woods was asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up”, the affidavit said.

A police report noted that Woods’ speech was “slow and slurred” at the time of his arrest.

Another video of the initial traffic stop shows the view from an officer’s vehicle as he pulls up to Woods’ auto, which is nearly halfway out of the right lane, sticking into a bike lane.

Woods struggled to simply put his feet together.

After failing all the roadside sobriety tests, Woods was handcuffed and taken to jail. He was released on his own recognizance. He also has trouble following directions and reciting the alphabet.

He is the only player in our lifetime to hold what is now called the “Tiger Slam”, holding simultaneously all four of golf’s major tournament titles, the U.S. Open, the Open Championship, the PGA Championship and the Masters.