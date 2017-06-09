Smith denies tweeting ‘Cavs in 7’ after Game 3 loss

JR Smith is not impressed by the Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors, or their lead.

With their 15th straight win, the Warriors have the longest postseason streak for any team in the four major professional sports.

In the moments after the Cavs’ last-minute collapse and 118-113 loss to Golden State dropped them into a 3-0 hole in the NBA Finals, a tweet appeared on the social media account of J.R. Smith. “I’ve been working on that shot my whole life”. “For that one to go in, that was liberating right there”.

They’re just not good enough to beat what may be one of the NBA’s best teams ever.

That certainly was the case in the final minutes Wednesday.

Thompson finished with 30, while Curry had 26, but for the third straight game the star of the show was Durant. Durant scored 14 in the final frame including a crucial three-pointer to snatch the lead 114-113 with 45.3 ticks left in the game.

“It was just an incredibly tough, resilient performance”, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. “I gave everything that I had, so at times throughout the game I was exhausted, but that’s just because I was just playing as hard as I could”. He also insisted that his team was better off playing at a high tempo than trying to slow down the Warriors. “We missed some shots, and they made some”. “It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”, said James.

That ended Cleveland’s hopes – and all but certainly ensured the Warriors will be crowned National Basketball Association champions in the coming days.

Leading 113-111 heading into the final minute, Cavaliers shooter Kyle Korver missed a triple, giving Golden State a chance to tie it up or take the lead on the next possession. “But we gave a great effort, and the result just didn’t turn out the way we wanted to”. I don’t contribute as losing this game because we got exhausted.

Cleveland came out making everything – hitting 11 of its 20 shots in the first quarter and getting to the line seven times – but so, too, did Golden State.

That was especially true for Thompson, whose struggles throughout these playoffs – at least up until Game 2 of the Finals – were quickly forgotten.

The Cavaliers, though, couldn’t get far enough ahead in the fourth to get comfortable and the Warriors kept chipping into their lead before Durant’s defining 3-pointer. He checked back in to start the second and promptly began dragging Cleveland back into the game.

“I thought our team scrapped and competed”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

But the heavy minutes Cleveland’s superstars were forced to play may have taken their toll down the stretch.

Irving bounced back from a rough Game 2 with 38 points, including a couple of dazzling layups where he juked around multiple Warriors. And from the opening tip, James appeared hellbent on making sure that would happen.

The 7-footer finished 10 of 18 from the field with eight rebounds and four assists. I don’t contribute as losing this game because we got exhausted.