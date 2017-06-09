Smith frustrated by yet another Champions Trophy washout

Australia saw their second ICC Champions Trophy game in succession end in a no-contest on Monday, as their match against Bangladesh was abandoned at The Oval in London due to rain.

Smith’s frustration was amplified by the fact they were just four overs away from the Duckworth-Lewis method being activated, which would have earned them a crucial two points.

Unfortunately for Australia, who bowled out Bangladesh for 182, the rain became heavier and the match was called off at 2019 GMT.

Smith scored 22 runs off 25 deliveries as Australia posted 83/1 in 16 overs before the rain intervened.

· The only previous Champions Trophy encounter between these sides came in Colombo in 2002, Australia winning that one by nine wickets having bowled out Bangladesh for 129.

Smith was quite critical of his bowlers after the match against New Zealand, where Australia were extremely fortunate to leave with a point, after the match was abandoned.

The result leaves Australia with two points after two games played in Group A and nearly certainly needing to beat England in their final game to reach the semi-finals.

“From our point of view, it is our job, we have got to keep playing cricket“, Warner said.

That, obviously, cannot happen again as far as Australia are concerned and Smith is confident his bowlers, in particular, can bounce back with a solid performance against Bangladesh.

The two-time winners will now take on arch-rivals England in Match 10 of the tournament on June 10. “They know the game inside and out, and their own games”. He fell five short of a well deserved hundred but impressed everyone with his batting. Bangladesh managed just 65 for 3 in 20 overs.

It wasn’t until Shakib Al Hasan arrived at the crease that Bangladesh were able to build some kind of partnership. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and left-arm allrounder David Willey could be vying for a spot, while Steve Finn could also force his way into the XI as a strike option.

On the other hand, Bangladesh may not have won their first match against England but their batting was impressive.

During his knock, Warner achieved the milestone of scoring 4000 runs in the ODIs, the fastest Australian to do so in his 93rd innings.

When Warner’s total reached 37 he had passed 4,000 runs in one-day internationals.

The record for the fastest-ever cricketer to 4000 ODI runs is now held by South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who broke the 4000-run barrier in 81 innings on December 8, 2013, against India. Mehedi Hasan seems likely to come in the game and delivers some extra spinning option, at the expenditure of either Imrul Kayes or Sabbir Rahman.

Fans cheer for Bangladesh as they take selfie with OPPO F3.