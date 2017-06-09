SNP’s Westminster leader Robertson ousted in third loss to Conservatives

Party leader Nicola Sturgeon described the losses as “disappointing” and said “clearly there’s thinking for me to do about the SNP result”.

The Tory, who is also a football referee, won 22,637 votes, easily beating Mr Robertson who polled 18,478. After the result was declared, she tweeted: “Fantastic in Moray!”

In a hard night for the SNP, they also lost Dunbartonshire East to the Liberal Democrats.

Ms Swinson had held the seat for a decade before being ousted by Mr Nicolson in 2015.

After being elected, Killen declared: “This result is a rejection of austerity and a rejection of a divisive second independence referendum”.

Mr Salmond said: “Gordon is the most fantastic and diverse constituency in the whole of Scotland and I wish you well in representing it Colin”.

There were also fiery exchanges when the SNP, Labour and Lib Dem leaders all attacked the Conservatives over the so-called “rape clause”.

Sturgeon’s party, which almost swept the board in Scotland two years ago, lost heavyweights to a Conservative Party reinvigorated by Scottish leader Ruth Davidson.

ALEX Salmond has praised the Gordon constituency after his General Election loss to the Tories.

SNP MSP Aileen Campbell told BBC Radio Scotland: “That would still put us with the most seats across the country”.

The Conservatives have exploited this ambiguity to warn of a “coalition of chaos” between Labour and the SNP, resurrecting their vote-winning rhetoric from 2015 in which Corbyn’s predecessor Ed Miliband was portrayed as being in the SNP’s pocket.

“I’m disappointed that we have lost so many fine parliamentary colleagues, I think one thing the polls did not detect at all was a late recovery in Labour Party fortune based on the admiration of a lot of people for the performance of Jeremy Corbyn during this General Election campaign”.

However, talk of a great right-wing unionist revival in Scotland may be premature, with opinion polls suggesting the nationalist bandwagon will be dented but not derailed.

The nationalists had swept the board in 2015, winning 56 of the 59 seats up for grabs.

The Conservative Party gained Ochil and South Perthshire while Labour took Rutherglen and Hamilton West and Midlothian in early results that showed votes going to the two main British parties, which both want to preserve the United Kingdom.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said on Twitter she was “utterly thrilled” for Mr Killen, adding that he will be “an outstanding MP”.

Labour staged a fightback in its former Glasgow heartland taking an unexpected seat from the SNP.

He secured 19,756 votes but trailed behind Labour candidate Jared O’Mara who won 21,881.