SNP urges voters to stem ‘unprecedented’ Tory assault

The Scottish First Minister was speaking to ITV’s Julie Etchingham for a programme to be broadcast this evening.

Both parties have found themselves battling over the votes of the young, with many sympathetic to Corbyn’s manifesto program also supporters of independence.

She said: ‘The point of principle for me is the end of the process.

“With Labour surging in the polls across the United Kingdom, voters have a real chance to deliver a Labour government that will build a better Scotland as part of the United Kingdom”.

He is expected to say: “This election is our chance to say loud and clear that Scotland does not want another divisive independence referendum”.

She said: ‘In 2016, we were told to vote remain to protect our place in the EU.

The First Minister can’t run away from it this time.

YouGov questioned 1,105 adults in Scotland online between Tuesday and friday last week.

The Jeremy Corbyn effect is finally spreading to Scotland with only days to go until the general election, according to two opinion polls published on Tuesday.

“She should get on with the day job, concentrate on what she was elected to do which has been neglected in the past, and above all drop this idea of an unnecessary and unwanted referendum”.

Pressed on the date, she added: “I believe Scotland will be independent, I’ve always believed that”. “The result of her obsession with independence is 4,000 fewer teachers under the SNP, more than 90,000 patients waiting longer than four hours at A&E last year, and local services like care for the elderly and schools facing almost £170m of cuts this year alone”.

In tonight’s leaders debate SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson will all take part.

“My message to everyone who is opposed to another divisive independence referendum is to back the Liberal Democrat candidates in these marginal seats in the Highlands, Argyll, North East, Fife, Edinburgh and East Dunbartonshire”.

The SNP leader denied her popularity was on the slide in Scotland in an appearance on Women’s Hour on BBC Radio 4.

“Indeed, some polls now indicate Scotland could be pivotal in deciding this election, with the issue of how big a Tory majority is – or whether they have one at all – decided here”.

“People in Scotland remember them as the cheerleaders for the Tory-led Better Together campaign”.

“I would say that my approval ratings compare pretty favourably to any other leader in Scotland and the UK.” She added: “The SNP is going into this election – and I take nothing for granted about the poll on Thursday – but we’re going into this election significantly ahead in the polls of our nearest rivals”. A handful of votes could be the difference between winning and losing.

The former prime minister said: “The SNP has been in government for more than ten years but is so obsessed with independence that our cherished public services are deteriorating”.