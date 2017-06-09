SoftBank unit agrees to buy Boston Dynamics from Alphabet

SoftBank Group Corp., a subsidiary of the Japanese telecommunications giant SoftBank, has signed a definitive agreement with Alphabet to acquire robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics.

Boston Dynamics is the maker of BigDog, Atlas and other robots that have caught the world’s attention through its YouTube videos. “Boston Dynamics are the clear technology leaders in advanced dynamic robots”.

“There are many issues we still can not solve by ourselves with human capabilities”, SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said. SoftBank has always been a leader in robotics, and created the helper robot Pepper.

Google acquired the MIT spin-off in 2013, when Andy Rubin was still still leading its robotics efforts instead of building his own phone. The said venture is a University of Tokyo spin-off and was founded in the JSK Robotics Laboratory back in 2012. Masayoshi Son states that he “looks forward to” aiding them with support for their advancement of robotics development that will be able to focus on making life “easier, safer, and more fulfilling” for consumers.

Boston Dynamics mainly engineered and designed robots for military activities.

SoftBank a year ago set out its vision of branching into smart robotics, artificial intelligence and the so-called Internet of Things alongside its core telecoms business.

Son, Japan’s richest man, describes the fund as essential for setting up SoftBank at the helm driving the economy’s growth as it increasingly becomes digitized.

Schaft makes two-legged robots for industrial and service tasks and while Boston Dynamics made a name for itself with four-legged robots, it has more recently been working on a two-legged model that can run and jump, called Handle. Softbank is also taking Schaft with it.