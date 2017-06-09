Some states review election systems for signs of intrusion

State elections officials said there is no evidence hackers infiltrated supervisor of elections’ computer systems or had any impact on the outcome of elections.

In the report the NSA states that Russian military intelligence – the GRU – “executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials” in the final days of the 2016 presidential election.

In late September, elections officials in all of Florida’s 67 counties took part in an informational call with Federal Bureau of Investigation officials, who warned about possible hacking attempts to subvert or tamper with the upcoming elections.

Two days before the state’s April 5, 2016, presidential primary, the reports show, state security analysts logged more than 150,000 alerts in a single day for attempts to find holes in state systems.

The five page document says VR Systems was hacked by someone opening a Microsoft document that allowed intruders to set up email accounts and contact the election vendor’s clients. Anyone can get them by simply asking their local elections office.

In the case of VR Systems, its polling station equipment – which is separate to the actual voting machine – is connected to the internet and results can, therefore, connect to a potentially hacked county database, or other networked sites.

“There’s thousands of them every day”, said Clay County Elections Supervisor Chris Chambless, who also serves as president of the Florida State Association of Election Supervisors. Apparently exploiting technical data obtained in that operation, the cyber spies later sent phishing emails to more than 100 local USA election officials just days ahead of the November 8 vote, intent on stealing their login credentials and breaking into the their systems, the document says.

Greenhalgh said that even though most jurisdictions have paper ballots which can be used for recounts, “the bad news is the vast majority of the country doesn’t do an audit to catch any errors in the vote counting software”.

In an interview with the Herald/Times, Citrus Supervisor of Elections Susan Gill said she, too, recalled receiving it.

Most US states now use optical scanners with paper ballots that can be audited, but a handful employ paperless systems with no paper trail to verify the count.

If anyone were to gain access to county E-poll book information, state election officials said that information would include a registered voter’s name, address, date of birth and voting precinct.

So far, Humboldt County has found no evidence that anyone in the elections office received the phishing emails, County Clerk Kelly Sanders said. Sumter County – home to a large portion of The Villages retirement community – also uses the software. One expert, formerly on one of the NSA’s own hacking teams, said that given a choice as a hacker “I’ll take credentials most days over malware”. Despite this, Homeland Security believes IL was hit the worst in regard to voter registration systems which are also believed to have been hacked by Russian Federation. Hackers who penetrated its network with a method called SQL injection spent three weeks rooting around before they were discovered in July. He said the intrusion had been traced to some servers in the Netherlands and he heard speculation of Russian involvement. “That wasn’t part of our need-to-know”.

Stimson said that with more specific information that breaches were possible, states could have offered help to local election officials and created firewalls to make sure any local problems would not have caused problems at the state level. “The county’s elections department will continue to work closely with the information technology department to ensure the ongoing security and confidentiality of our elections systems”.

"2016 Debunk the Bunk (long, but important epilogue): You will be reading news reports today of a purported attempt to access Florida voter registration records by the Russian military".