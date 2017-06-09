Sonic Mania New Trailer Shows Chemical Plant Act 2

The world is about to find out.

Sega has released a brand new trailer for the eagerly anticipated, upcoming 2D Sonic platformer, Sonic Mania. And to top the whole cake off, the newly shown Act 2 leads to an unexpected “finale”.

New in this Sonic title is the addition of a new movement skill called the “drop dash” that allows players to instantly accelerate upon landing on surfaces.

A trip back to 1992 is in store, as SEGA has revealed the return of Sonic 2’s subsequent stage: Chemical Plant Zone will be in Sonic Mania. Discover a myriad of never-before-seen hidden paths and secrets!

A new Sonic Mania gameplay trailer arrived overnight giving us all a good look at how this is working out.

Sonic Mania launches on August 15th 2017 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. But with E3 around the corner, the publisher chose to get our retro vibes going with a new trailer for the game, showing off an old-but-new level from Sonic’s past. The previously announced Collector’s Edition of Sonic Mania can be pre-ordered here for a limited time.