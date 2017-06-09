South Korea leader warns North after latest missile launch

North Korea successfully tested a new “ground-to-sea cruise rocket” that is capable of striking enemy battleships staging a military attack, the country’s KCNA news agency said Friday.

Photos taken from what state new agencies claimed was the test launch showed Kim Jong-un wearing a white shirt and grinning while surrounded by lackeys.

Tension is high on the Korean peninsula as the North has staged two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of previous year, showing gradual upgrade in its missile capabilities.

While most North Korean drones are unsophisticated and can be eliminated with surface-to-air missiles, the South is also believed to be developing directed energy (laser) weapons to destroy unmanned systems, as drones have the potential to be used for far more nefarious purposes than spying.

MAY 26: South Korea says it will allow a civic group to contact North Korea to help fight malaria in the first government approval of a cross-border civilian exchange since January 2016.

The launches come less than a week after the United Nations expanded sanctions against Kim Jong-Un’s regime in response to recent ballistic missile tests.

A senior official from the presidential Blue House in Seoul said Wednesday that the two launchers of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system that had been installed could remain but that four launchers yet to be placed would not be set up until the administration completed an environmental assessment.

North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests pose a real threat to our security.

As far as the threat of North Korea successfully launching a nuclear ballistic missile on the USA mainland is concerned, the common consensus is that it will take Pyongyang at least three years to develop a working ICBM of sufficient range.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in warned Thursday that North Korea was in danger of missing out on development opportunities – hours after it launched a flurry of missiles.

Experts said the new anti-ship missile has four launching canisters. North Korea was likely responding to this month’s deployment of the USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan nuclear carriers by the U.S.in the Sea of Japan.

On May 14, the North launched a “Hwasong-12” mid-to-long-range ballistic missile from north of Pyongyang, followed by the firing of a Pukguksong-2 medium-range ballistic missile, also known as KN-15, a week later from another site north of the capital.

North Korea launched a volley of surface-to-ship cruise missiles off its coast yesterday, Seoul’s defence ministry said.

The device would be the latest of several North Korean drones to have flown into the South, with which Pyongyang is technically at war after the Korean war ended in a truce, rather than a peace treaty, in 1953.

The new launch is the latest in its series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions.

The US has staged joint drills with South Korea, as well as Japan, to boost its presence in the region, moves that have angered the North Koreans.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired “several unidentified projectiles” from Wonsan, Gangwon Province in the direction of the Sea of Japan.