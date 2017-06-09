Spain’s Banco Santander acquires failing Banco Popular

13,098,308 shares of the company traded hands. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 54.5% in the fourth quarter.

Popular’s shares have plunged 53% since the beginning of last week over worries about its dwindling cash reserves. Santander raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

The Spanish lender thus became the lowest-value entity on the Madrid stock exchange’s main Ibex 35 index, at around 1.4 billion euros in market capitalization. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.70 ($7.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Santander, which was unaffected by the banking crisis in Spain that forced Madrid to seek global aid, said buying Popular would accelerate growth and profit from 2019. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -3.74% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -0.19% and 19.6% respectively.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd.

In Europe, banking shares closed up 0.87 per cent. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAN.

Also on Tuesday, worldwide rating agency Moody’s downgraded Banco’s unsecured debt and deposit rating.

Additionally on 10/19/16 RBC Capital “Upgrades” Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) to Sector Perform setting price target at $ and on 10/11/16 Natixis “Upgrades” the stock to Buy.

Spainish lender Santander announced on Wednesday that it would take over 100 percent of Banco Popular’s shares and debt after “a competitive sale process” aimed at rescuing the ailing bank. While I believe the bank’s retail customer and SME customer base is relatively appealing, its real estate division could cause challenges for Santander in the near term. (NYSE:AYI) shares moved to $172.13. Analysts anticipate that traders could see stock price minimum in the $1.5 range (lowest target price).

One of Spain’s biggest banks has been saved from collapse after it was bought by rival Santander for just €1. The company offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages and auto finance, personal loans; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.