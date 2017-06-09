Spanish man who fought off London attacker confirmed dead

The news came just hours after Spanish Interior Minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido had criticized the British government for their slow reaction in giving information about the banker who had not been seen since trying to defend a woman from the terrorists on London Bridge.

He was last seen on Saturday night lying on the pavement after confronting one of the attackers and today his family said they had been told he had died.

The families of those killed in the London terror attack have endured agonising waits before having their worst fears confirmed, but could they have been informed sooner? The 39-year-old is from Madrid, but lived in London, where he worked for HSBC.

Echevarria’s family have provided fingerprints to aid the police, but the authorities want to carry out a formal DNA check before making a final identification.

Criticism of British authorities has been severe in Spain, with foreign minister Alfonso Dastis telling his counterpart Boris Johnson that the delay in identifying the dead is “inhumane”.

“The exemplary attitude shown by Ignacio Echeverría during the attacks is a demonstration of solidarity for all to see”.

London police said specialist officers were working with the families of victims to identify those who were killed and liaison officers had been sent out to families of people believed to be dead.

Chief Constable Debbie Simpson is the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for United Kingdom disaster victim identification and says accurate information is essential in a mass fatality incident to avoid mistaken identity. Kirsty Boden, 28, a nurse at Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital, was stabbed to death as she dashed on to the bridge to help the wounded. When the coroner is content and we are content with the ID we have got we will issue that publicly, ‘ a police spokesman said.

Echeverria’s sister Isabel, an account operations manager with WEX Virtual Payments who also lives in London, previously launched a social media appeal for help in tracking her brother down.

The Australian foreign affairs department on Wednesday confirmed two Australians died in the attack, but did not name them.