Spicer: All of Trump’s tweets are his official statements

The lawyers argued that Trump’s Twitter account was a public forum, and banning users from viewing or engaging with his tweets based on their viewpoints suppresses free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment.

“I think we’ve made it clear with respect that the court should follow the law”, Spicer replied.

Kellyanne Conway scolded the press on Monday for its “obsession with covering everything [Trump] says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president”, as if the two aren’t inextricably tied.

Trump’s tweet renewed his mischaracterization of Khan’s statement to London residents following the attack that left seven people dead and dozens injured.

“Twitter”, in its very name, seems to imply frivolity. The White House is on the hook for every tweet – even if the president completely undermines his administration in 140 characters.

There is a universe where, each morning, the president of the United States confers with a well-briefed cadre of communications professionals before drafting policy statements to the American people. Through the simple magic of an automated Twitter bot, St. Louis educator and software developer Russel Neiss has cast Trump’s infamous Twitter tirades into something resembling a presidential mold. He added, “If there’s any ridiculousness in it, it comes from the words themselves”.

“The president is the president of the United States, so they are considered official statements by the president of the United States”, he said in response to a reporter’s question.

Among those expressing concern are lawyers at the Justice Department, according to tweets by George Conway III, who withdrew from consideration to head the department’s civil division last week.

“I can definitively say the president is not a liar”, said Sarah Huckabee Sanders. To be fair, though, he already had a lot of the code he needed at hand thanks to his previous creations. His aides claim more than 110 million followers across all platforms, including 31.7 million on Twitter alone.

JAMEEL JAFFER: I don’t even think it’s arguable.

“You take them seriously because they are our President’s thoughts”.

“The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.”, Trump tweeted Monday, ignoring the fact that he oversees the department and signed the second version of the ban.

The most common one is that someone took Trump’s phone away, ensuring that he simply lacked the ability to tweet.

She noted that the tension is not new between the Washington press corps and presidents who circumvent them; only the medium has changed.

Moreover, poll respondents see peril for Trump on Twitter – both real and political. “Putting those tweets in this format emphasizes that, more than just saying it”. “These are tweets that can move markets”. They won’t say who that group is. Trump’s tweets either matter or they don’t.