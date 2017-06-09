Sri Lanka floods, landslides: Death toll climbs to 164

The death toll from the worst floods since 2003 in Sri Lanka crossed 100 and authorities warned of more rains.

The death toll in Sri Lanka’s mudslides disaster has risen to 151 with 111 others still missing. Gen. Sudantha Ranasinghe, who leads the search and rescue mission, said rescue workers didn’t expect to find more survivors.

The government said floodwaters were beginning to recede on Monday but some low-lying areas remained heavily inundated.

Over 768 houses have been destroyed, 5,869 more have been partially damaged and 80,409 people are temporarily displaced in 361 safe locations, according to the government.

The government announced yesterday it would cut back spending on new vehicles to save money as Colombo sought global assistance for the clean-up. A landslide took place inside the village and several houses are buried.

Soldiers took advantage of a lull in the rain Sunday to clear roads to reach some flooded areas, said Maj.

Army boats skimmed waterlogged village streets, while able-bodied flood victims waded through brackish waters to army trucks carrying relief supplies.

A dozen military aircraft have also been sent out to rescue marooned villagers. Some towns were under 18 feet of water, the newspaper said.

Mahieash Johnney from the Red Cross says aid has started to arrive.

Sri Lanka’s health minister, Rajitha Senaratne, said medical teams have been dispatched to the worst affected areas to prevent an outbreak of waterborne diseases, and said cholera and diarrhoea had been successfully prevented in past floods. The World Food Program and UNDP are helping with information management.

India was the first country to respond to the emergency in Sri Lanka on Saturday, dispatching three Navy ships with emergency supplies to aid Sri Lanka in the rescue and relief efforts.

Approximately 42.45% of dengue cases were reported from the Western province. Flood waters provide the flawless breeding ground for mosquitoes carrying the disease. Many are using the #FloodSL hashtag to monitor the impact of the disaster.

To date over half a million people in 15 districts in south and central regions of the country have been affected by abnormally heavy monsoon rains in recent weeks.

“The humanitarian situation in Sri Lanka right now is alarming”.

Rains were forecast to continue up to June 1.