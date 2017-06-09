Sri Lanka will accept Qatar currency, operate flights to Doha

Photo for illustrative purposes only. “We have asked our missions in Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to send us updates on the impact the crisis may have on Nepali migrant workers”, added Poudyal. The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives subsequently also announced the severance of relations with Qatar.

Some dictators fell, and with dissent in those countries largely only possible within the mosque, religious groups, mainly affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, won big in the elections, Democratic Islamism was a big victor, and Qatar was eager to line up and set up ties with those nations.

Countries in the Gulf are key to the US-led coalition against ISIS, with Qatar hosting the U.S. military’s Al Udeid air base, the main regional center for daily air missions and coordination of all air operations.

In telephone conversations with Asian and African foreign ministers, Zarif talked about the worsening diplomatic spat between Qatar and some of its regional neighbors.

The minister said Qatar’s ties to the United States were complicated, but would remain unharmed.

It dramatically escalates a dispute over Qatar’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood. But Iran has already voiced support for Qatar on this particular issue, so it’s only served to heighten regional tensions even more. “I don’t know that they needed any more of a green light than they got in public”.

“He received a call from the emir of Kuwait asking him to postpone it in order to give time to solve the crisis”, Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We are engaging with all of our partners.to find a way to reassemble some GCC unity to support regional security”, said another USA official, saying it was critical to “maintain the fight against terrorism and extremist ideology”.

“This brings about real questions about the future of the GCC nations, which are basically one people who share the same language and have extensive family ties among its peoples”.

During a visit to Riyadh last month, the USA president urged Arab governments to isolate Iran, a nation that “fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror”, and called on nations to fight terrorism – comments that many believe helped spark the current Gulf crisis. Officials quickly deleted the comments, blamed them on hackers and appealed for calm.

The last flight to Doha is expected to depart from Dubai at 02:30am on June 6, with the final return flight due to depart at 03:50am the same day.

In response, Qatar called the decision to cut diplomatic ties a “violation of its sovereignty”, and vowed to its citizens that the decision won’t affect them.

The Philippines Embassy did the same on Facebook.

In the face of the uncertainty, Qatar’s Emir was scheduled to address the nation last night.

“The campaign of incitement is based on lies that had reached the level of complete fabrications”, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement. In 2014, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain had temporarily withdrawn their ambassadors from Qatar over this. Now, although there are five years to go, the entire project is facing major doubt.

Jason Tuvey, Middle East analyst at London consultancy Capital Economics, said there were three reasons why the impact would be temporary.