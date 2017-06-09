Sri Lanka wins toss, bowls against India in Champions Trophy

All the Indian bowlers’ efforts did not reward with any wicket except that of Sri Lanka’s opener Dickwella. However, as I said, nothing is certain in this game. If the number of overs to be played comes down, Lasith Malinga could trouble Indian batsmen.

“We trusted our bowlers, but they (Sri Lanka) were pretty good on the day”.

India, on the other hand, had won their first game against Pakistan and were looking to confirm their semi-final spot by defeating the Lankans. As a batsman, the 23-year-old has proved himself to an extent with his big hits towards the end of an innings. “I see them going a long way in the tournament”. If the Lankan batsmen come out and play like that and everyone plays well, you have to give credit to the opposition as well. However, it was not meant to be as SL chased down the target of 322 runs with 7 wickets in hand. You just move on and say it’s a bad day.

Gunaratne smashed 34 off just 21 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes to seal the win for Sri Lanka.

Angelo Mathews joined Perera in the middle to produce another crucial partnership for Sri Lanka. However, an unfortunate injury forced Perera out as Sri Lanka had the advantage over India. The fourth wicket stand produced 82 runs in 10.4 overs.

This game has set up the group nicely as far as the qualification scenarios are concerned. Kohli’s men will now play South Africa on Sunday in a virtual qualifier as the victor of this match will march in the semi-finals while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. “I thought we paced it well”.

“It was a must-win game for all of us in the group but not many people expected us to win and that took a lot of pressure off us”. “I think they (Sri Lanka) batted exceptionally well”. The percentage of the balls that were short of good length was high as compared to the good-length balls, something that should not have been the case on these pitches. India, who had bowled out Pakistan cheaply and performed well in the two warm-up matches.

India captain Virat Kholi admitted Sri Lanka deserved their famous win, but he was disappointed his bowlers didn t follow the game-plan.

Under Angelo Mathews captaincy, First 4 Players managed to score best ever partnership managed the Team Srilanka to make a History at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 for their Second Match Today and Kusal Mendis Scores 89 (93) and his fielding performance lead hi to the man of the match award. The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener eventually fell for 125, but had created the ideal platform for his middle-order to fire India past 300.

India were back on top.