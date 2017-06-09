Stanley Cup Final: Goalie Matt Murray a ‘calming presence’ for Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins said they’d take more shots on goal than the 12 they took in Game 1, and they made good on that with 12 shots in the first period Wednesday.

The Penguins have been outshot 64-39 – including 27-12 in Game 2 – during the Stanley Cup Final.

Guarantees in sports are ridiculous because nobody can guarantee a damned thing, and besides, it would mean knowing Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne isn’t in the middle of a collapse.

Then came the third period, when everything changed – for Rinne, for Nashville, for this series.

In the third period of Game 2, the Preds’ hope turned into dread in an instant - or, to be precise, in 10 seconds, which is how long it took Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel to score the go-ahead goal. Now he’s the biggest reason the Predators head back to “Smashville” for Game 3 on Saturday night reeling. “We don’t get points for style”.

“It’s insane”, Guentzel said. After recording the game-winner in Monday’s series opener, Guentzel scored Pittsburgh’s first two goals on Wednesday night, giving him an NHL-leading five game-winning playoff goals and 19 points in the postseason, the most of any American-born rookie in National Hockey League history. Skating one-on-one against Olli Maata, the Predators rookie turned Maata inside out on a deke and then cut towards the net and went upstairs on goalie Matt Murray.

Vying to become the first repeat Stanley Cup champion since Detroit in 1997-98, Pittsburgh, which leads this best-of-seven series by two games to none, is halfway there.

Nashville, which trails the series 1-0 despite dominating Game 1, is keeping things status quo.

On Sunday, Jake Guentzel looked like a healthy scratch, the odd man out with Patric Hornqvist seemingly ready to return from an upper-body injury. And it was once again led by the baby-faced son of a coach who has no problem shouldering the responsibility of playing alongside star Sidney Crosby.

Guentzel tied it 1-1 at 16:36 of the first, four seconds after a Penguins power-play expired. We score one, we don’t stop. “We have emotions to keep going”.

This game started out with Nashville controlling the play entirely.

Rinne fell to 0-5-0 in five career starts in Pittsburgh and he has never beaten the Penguins anywhere as a starter. “We need to be better in front of him”. “For 5½ periods, we like what we did”.

After Pekka Rinne bounced a wild rebound off a Bryan Rust shot into the center of the ice, Guentzel finished into a gaping net to put Pittsburgh up 2-1.

Aberg was the only one to get past him, opening the scoring at 12:57 of the first. And after Rinne had allowed four goals on 11 shots in Game 1, he wanted to feel good about his game again.

The result was the kind of up-and-down play that showcased the speed on both sides and included more than a dash of antagonism, particularly early.

His goal also came with three of Nashville’s best defensemen – Mattias Ekholm, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban – on the ice, stuck after the penalty expired. The Pittsburgh Penguins have allowed three or less goals in each of their last six games.

It was a scene hard to imagine through the first two taut and chippy periods.

When the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup a year ago they received major contributions from rookies Matt Murray and Conor Sheary.