Stanley Cup Final: Penguins head home upbeat despite consecutive losses in Nashville

After uncharacteristically surrendering eight goals in the first two games of the series, Rinne stopped 50 of 52 shots during the pair of games in Nashville.

Then things got chippy (and a little weird) for the game’s best player.

The series was tied 2-2.

It’s now a best-of-three sprint to hockey’s Holy Grail, and Nashville is riding a wave of momentum after outscoring the defending champions 9-2 over the past two games.

Bryan Rust scored 6:43 into the first period, beating Pekka Rinne on a backhander while driving toward the net. He skated in on Rinne, holding the puck before scoring behind the goalie’s leg just 66 seconds later for his eighth goal and 24th point of the playoffs.

“This community is just absolutely electric right now with energy for this team”, Margaret Comeaux, the executive producer of the CMT Music Awards, told Billboard.

For Game 5 of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, a potential clincher at then-Consol Energy Arena after the Penguins had taken a 3-1 lead over the San Jose Sharks, TickPick had an average ticket price of $1,068.82.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pekka Rinne’s struggles in Pittsburgh have his Nashville Predators on the brink of elimination. “We feel he is a real good fit with our group and we’re excited to have him in our organization”.

It didn’t help the Predators in the opening minutes as the Penguins controlled the play and drew the penalty.

Prior to last season, Pittsburgh hadn’t reached the Stanley Cup Final since winning it in 2009. The Cup will be at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, to be paraded or to be packed in its case for a Game 7 on June 14 in Pittsburgh. “It’s a good chance to again lead the series”.

Nashville successfully deployed P.K. Subban and Ekholm primarily against Malkin and the duo of Josi and Ryan Ellis against Crosby.

The health status of Nick Bonino, who missed Game 4 with a foot injury, is improving. “My game is fine, but I can play a little bit harder and play more with puck”.

Coach Mike Sullivan said that Matt Murray will remain between the pipes for Thursday’s critical Game 5 in Pittsburgh.

It just comes down to burying your chances,  said Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who picked up his first goal of the series in Game 4.

“It’s a rollercoaster, it’s an emotional ride”, said Rinne, who has a 1.88 goals-against average and.932 save percentage in 20 postseason starts this year.

The Nashville Predators could have winger Colin Wilson back in the lineup in Game 5 for the first time in the Stanley Cup Final. But he does believe they have an advantage with the series down to a best-of-three and two of the games of the road. “It’s probably human nature to say, ‘Oh, you let in five goals, I didn’t play so well.’ But I honestly felt really sharp …” They are loud, and ready to shame opposing goaltenders and throw decorated catfish onto the ice when called upon.

“I thought I was OK in Game 3, obviously not great”.

Sure, the Preds lost both games on the road earlier this series.

The sharp shift in trajectory of this year’s Stanley Cup Final has had a stark effect on some secondary ticket markets for Game 5.

“I know that Matt’s excited to play tonight and he certainly has had success here at home and we’re hoping that we have our best game in front of him”, Sullivan said. The coach who has made “play the right way” part of the franchise’s lexicon is more focused on the process. When the Penguins had just three goals during the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals against Ottawa last month, they scored 10 over the next two to take control.