Stanley Cup Final: Penguins on cusp of repeat after clinic

In the three games played in Pittsburgh in this series, Rinne has been yanked twice.

The Penguins now have outscored the Predators 15-4 at home, but Pittsburgh has been outscored 9-2 in Nashville.

The question for the Penguins, who are one win away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions, is whether they can get that same team-wide effort on the road in Game 6 on Sunday, where they had so much trouble. Sidney Crosby, who was particularly strong early in the game, had three assists.

Juuse Saros replaced Rinne for the start of the second and promptly got scored upon. “It all started with that start and got us going for the rest of the game”.

We’ll see if Rinne can continue to make this a homer series in Game 6 on Sunday.

“I don’t know if anybody shakes off a game like that that quickly”, Nashville head coach Peter Laviolette said.

“I thought I was OK in Game 3, obviously not great, but I thought I was pretty good in Game 4”, Murray said after practice on Wednesday.

“I think we’re just moving our feet”, Crosby told reporters.

The Penguins’ Justin Schultz fired a seeing-eye slapshot that went undetected – and undeflected – through traffic and past Rinne just 91 seconds into the game, and this was after Sidney Crosby had already beaten Rinne – but not the goalpost – on the opening shift.

In that 2011 final, the Bruins fell behind with two losses in Vancouver to rebound with a couple of dominant wins at home, only to be foiled in Game 5 by Roberto Luongo in a 1-0 shutout win for the Canucks.

With the Penguins leading the Predators 3-2 in the series, seats at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the pivotal elimination game are selling for an average price of $2,116 on SeatGeek, the secondary market ticket aggregator.

It may not have been the outcome Nashville Predators fans were hoping for in Game 5, but that didn’t stop many from greeting the team at the airport Thursday night. “We know it’s not going to be easy. I remember being surprised when it came out of my hands and thinking, ‘Great.’ But I have a better arm than that”.

The Penguins scored twice more after that in the first frame – Evgeni Malkin notably breaking through after two point-less games – and then Crosby kept it going moments into the second with another crafty set-up.

Crosby didn’t score in Game 5, but he set up three goals and could have easily had assisted on three more.

“It’s a good game but it’s still not done”, Malkin said. Even though the game was over, Kessel responded, whipping a shot past Saros for his eighth goal of the playoffs that Crosby also assisted on. The Penguins captain took advantage of the scrum to knock Subban in the back of the head multiple times and force the Predators defenseman’s face to the ice.

Crosby, who won his second Rocket Richard Trophy with 44 goals during the regular season, looks more and more like the favourite to capture the Conn Smythe Trophy for a second straight spring along with, potentially, a third Stanley Cup and second in as many years. Crosby has played in 24 Cup final games over four appearances; Lemieux had 19 points over nine games over two appearances. “Right now, our mission is to win Game 6 and then come back and play the best game of the series”.