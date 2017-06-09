Stanley Cup: Jump on bandwagon and enjoy the ride

The altercation happened in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals, which the Pittsburgh Penguins dominated with a 6-0 score. The Nashville Predators have been able to tighten up defensively compared to the first two games, and that’s allowed Pekka Rinne to regain his confidence and put the wall back up that he’d erected in the first 3 rounds of the playoffs.

An eventful night, which saw Matt Murray earn his third career playoff shutout, also included a water bottle mistakenly pitched on the ice by Crosby and some wrestling behind the goal with P.K. Subban. Crosby has played in 24 Cup final games over four appearances; Lemieux had 19 points over nine games over two appearances.

There’s the third Stanley Cup – one more than mentor and team owner Mario Lemieux – and the chance to lead the first repeat Cup champs in the salary cap era and first in nearly 20 years. If he can’t go in Game 6, the Predators will face much longer odds.

Crosby had this account: “He lost his stick, and he was doing some UFC move on my foot”.

It was Subban, of course, who relayed that Crosby told him his breath smelled as they skated off the ice in Game 3.

“I got lucky and got one”, Kessel said. Pittsburgh has gotten better, though, as the series has gone along.

Crosby said no such words were exchanged but Subban used the incident either to announce a sponsorship deal with Listerine or to land one. I just think what separates him is his drive. The home team has won every game in the series so far. “I don’t know that I’ve been around an athlete, not just a hockey player, but an athlete that is as driven as Sid is”. “It’s not the first period that we’re looking for, and it really didn’t get much better after that”. The embers began flickering again earlier this week during Game 4’s 4-1 loss-“We felt as though there was a lot to like about that”, Sullivan said-but this was a full-on bonfire that raged into the PPG Paints Arena rafters.

“Matt, I think, understands his game and how he needs to play in order to help this team win, and he believes in himself and we believe in him”, Sullivan said.

The series of unfortunate events continued for Rinne, with Penguins winger Bryan Rust roofing a backhander at 6:43 and Evgeni Malkin zipping one top corner with 11 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

“I don’t know if anybody shakes off a game like that that quickly”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said.

Fans welcomed the team back home as they landed at Nashville International Airport just before 1 a.m. He almost scored on a ferocious drive, squeezing past two defenders and ringing a shot off the post as he was being dragged down by Ryan Ellis. “I disagree with the call”.

It was Malkin’s 10th goal of the playoffs and his postseason-leading 27th point. The goal was the first of three in the period, but it was Crosby’s effort that got everybody juiced up. It took 907 career games before Hainsey would reach the playoffs and at times, including Game’s 3 and 4 in Nashville, has looked slow and more of a liability for Pittsburgh than an asset.

Kessel broke a six-game goal drought – and made Malkin’s prediction Wednesday come true – when he scored from the high slot to make it 5-0 at 8:02 of the second.