Stanley Cup Playoffs unpredictable to many

With the game tied 1-1 through two periods on goals by Pontus Aberg and Guentzel, it took just 10 seconds into the third for Guentzel – who scored the victor in Game 1 – to get his second of the night. Three minutes later he couldn’t handle a Scott Wilson rebound on a two-on-one that bounced in off teammate Vern Fiddler, off his hoof; and 15 seconds after that Rinne got beat clean by Malkin on a attractive shot on another two-on-one.

Waddell faced up to 6 years behind bars for chuckin’ the dead fish on the ice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals.

The first third period goal set a record for the fastest goal in Penguins playoff history.

Rinne was consigned to play hockey in his head again for most of the third period Wednesday, watching from the bench after being replaced by backup Juuse Saros.

His save percentage has dipped throughout the playoffs -.976 against Chicago, then.932 against St. Louis and.925 in the West finals against Anaheim.

He got a long rebound of a shot by Bryan Rust and took advantage of an open quarter of the net to make it 2-1.

For the first two periods of Game 2, the Predators kept the score tied at 1-1 but took numerous avoidable penalties. The Penguins have been here before and they know what to expect in a critical Game 3. Only two goaltenders have reached 20 playoff wins in fewer games than Murray, who did it in 28.

Rinne is now 1-7-2 lifetime against Pittsburgh – his lone win came in relief at Nashville – and he entered the series with a.880 save percentage and a 3.57 goals-against average.

“Pekka has been terrific through this entire playoffs”, Laviolette said. Ken Campbell of HockeyNews wrote about Murray’s superb play this postseason for the Penguins and quoted him on his pre-game nerves. The regrettable equalizer that Rinne ceded came as Nashville remained pinned in its zone after killing a Pittsburgh power play, with Guentzel, positioned by the near post, squeezing a rebound between Rinne’s body and glove at 16:36.

“One of strengths of our team this season is that we’ve been able to adapt and find ways to score”, Penguins center Matt Cullen said. If the Penguins continue to steamroll their way through the final, the only thing that might prevent Guentzel from breaking both the overall goals and points records would be a dearth of games. He scored the two most important goals of the game this time around.

The throwing of a catfish onto the ice during the Stanley Cup Final doesn’t rise to the level of criminal charges, according to the district attorney.

No losing streaks: The Predators won Game One in each previous series by one goal.

“When you lose a couple games and get pulled, you’re not happy about how things went”, Rinne said.

Laviolette gave no hint about whether Rinne will start Game 3, saying only that he will not talk about lineup changes. Jake Guentzel attempts a shot against Predators’ goalie Pekka Rinne in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Penguins kept them coming.

Malkin leads the National Hockey League in postseason points with 26.