Star weighed using Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

As Stein 2051 B passed closely in front of this background star, the background star’s position was deflected. The future flight paths of these stars were projected forward in time, and the team compared those to a list of stars distant and stable enough to act as guide stars for telescopes and spacecraft.

The study centers around an effect called gravitational microlensing.

A key prediction of Einstein’s theory of general relativity is gravitational lensing, which occurs when light bends around the gravitational field of another mass, such as a star.

This warping of light proposed by Einstein was first put to the test back in 1919 during a total solar eclipse, when light from the Hyades star cluster behind the Sun could be detected in the darkness. The apparent deflection of the background star’s position is directly related to the mass and gravity of the white dwarf – this can now be used as part of huge new surveys to uncover other chance alignments.

The white dwarf Stein 2051 B, and the background star, visible as a small dot, that allowed its mass to be measured.

This is the first time such an observation has been made because watching one star eclipse another in the sky happens so rarely.

But now, thanks to this gravitational lensing event, scientists have been able to directly determine Stein 2051 B’s mass.

The study’s “measurements show convincingly that Stein 2051 B is not an exotic “iron core” white dwarf but a rather typical one, with a carbon-oxygen core and a normal mass and radius, thus resolving the long-standing debate over its nature”, scientist T.D. Oswalt, who was not involved with the new study, said in an analysis piece published with the new work.

Astronomers have also made use of a similar train of thought when it comes to discovering previously unknown exoplanets and invisible dark matter, as these are also able to bend light that comes from different background objects.

As Stein 2051 B moved in front of and across the dimmer star, the elliptical Einstein ring shifted positions, with the brighter side appearing as a point that traced a tiny arc across the sky.

Now that Sahu and his colleagues have achieved their sweet cosmic trick, they hope it’ll be helpful for measuring the masses of other stars, perhaps using the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite, which is busy staring at the nearest billion stars, or NASA’s upcoming James Webb Space Telescope.

The team, led by Kailash Sahu from the Space Telescope Science Institute, reported their findings in a new study published in the same journal.

Due to their simple structure, the properties of white dwarfs should all be related-if you know the mass and temperature, you can predict the radius, and so on.

“This is like putting the star on a scale and just seeing how the scale changes”, Sahu said of the lensing method.