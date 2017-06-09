Starnes: Pro-Trump Gays Banned from Pride Parade

Those who preach tolerance and equality are normally the least tolerant and least equal of all.

Talbert said he and another gay Trump supporter sent an application to Charlotte Pride so they could have a float in the Pride Parade. Talbert, a leader of the group known as “Gays for Trump“, found out via email May 16 that his float application was denied, according to Fox 46. But if you want to pinpoint some days to pop the champagne, three dates are especially significant: June 28, the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which kicked off the modern gay-rights movement; June 26, the anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriage by the Supreme Court in 2015; and the last Sunday in June, the date of the New York City Pride March.

But it would also display something different – Trump’s campaign message, “Make America Great Again” – and feature a dancer dressed as Melania Trump.

Yet, as Majors points out, lumping gays and lesbians (who may prefer single-sex showers) with transgender individuals (who could theoretically rob the gay and lesbian ranks if, say, athletic girls are pressured to “transition” to males rather than become lesbians) makes about as much sense as lumping blacks, Hispanics and Asians into a single “interest group” because they’re all “people of color”. “We will continue to support the human rights of LGBTI persons together with like-minded governments, businesses, and civil society organizations globally”.

While President Donald Trump has so far ignored LGBT Pride, Ivanka Trump on June 2 wished “everyone a joyful #Pride2017”.

To be clear, the organization did not explain why they rejected the “Gays for Trump” entry.

In a statement, Charlotte Pride said the organization “reserves the right to decline participation at our events to groups or organizations which do not reflect the mission, vision and values of our organization“.

“In the past”, it noted, “we have made similar decisions to decline participation from other organizations espousing anti-LGBTQ religious or public policy stances”.

Charlotte Pride went on to say they envision a world in which “LGBTQ people are affirmed, respected and included in the full social and civic life of their local communities, free from fear of any discrimination, rejection, and prejudice”. PRIDE celebrations are often the first place where LGBTQ people of all ages can come out and be themselves. “They don’t extend the same courtesy to me for being a gay Republican”.

The photo is a form of gender-based violence and harassment, says Ash Williams, a community leader with Charlotte Uprising. “Pretty sad that the organizers for this parade have decided not to include both parties”. One writing, “As a gay man, I’m disgusted that you banned a group of LGBT due to their political differences”. This diversity often comes into sharp focus during the annual Pride festival, particularly on the question of “party vs. protest”.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. “Instead, it appears they are shoving gay Republicans back into the closet”.