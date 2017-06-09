Steve Kerr Throws Shade At Players Who Say They Could’ve Beaten Warriors

Kerr replaced Jackson in 2014 and was able to transform the Warriors’ offense, which also coincided with turning Draymond Green into their starting power forward.

Per ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Kerr said Jackson made the Warriors a “great defensive team” prior to his arrival.

“They’re all right. They would all kill us”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said sarcastically. “Honestly. When I was in TV, I was doing Warriors games for years, every year they were one of the worst defensive teams in the league”. The guys in the ’50s would have destroyed everybody. It’s weird how human evolution goes in reverse in sports. “I can’t explain it”.

In becoming the first team in National Basketball Association history to open the playoffs 15-0, the Warriors have won by an average of 16.2 points. The Warriors are 15-0 and can finish off the NBA’s first ideal postseason with a victory here in Game Four.

During Jackson’s tenure in Golden State, the franchise went from 27th in defensive efficiency during his first season to fourth in his final season. Two seasons ago, before his surgeries and subsequent pain issues, Kerr would frequently hoist ’em up at practice, often in three-point and free-throw competitions with Stephen Curry. He doesn’t see much need to compare Golden State against past teams.

“It’s just kind of comedy for me”, Steph Curry said after the Warriors’ shootaround Friday morning. “The hypothetical game is never one I’ve played”. You’re not going to simulate that situation, whatever.