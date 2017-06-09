Stock is up at $82.22 (TXN) New family of Texas Instruments SoCs…

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 215,814 shares to 847,848 shares, valued at $53.69 million in 2016Q4, according to the filing. Thanks to an increase of nearly 4.32% in the past one month, the stock price is now outperforming with 13.59% so far on the year – still in strong zone. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 8.44 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. The stock has been upbeat for quite some time as is up 4.32% for the last 20 trading days, and now the firm’s performance is turning out to be bullish with a 0.48% gain for the week. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). It has outperformed by 28.61% the S&P500.

Now the P/E of Texas Instruments Inc. stands at 22.23. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 7,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The institutional investor held 588,195 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $42.92M, down from 748,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The market capitalization of the company is at $82.72 Billion.

The company surged 0.81% and closed its last trading session at $82.22. It has outperformed by 23.61% the S&P500.

Since January 26, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 26 sales for $127.35 million activity. Finally comes the ratings part in which the BITA was evaluated with 6 analysts of WSJ going for Buy ratings in previous quarter, while at present 8 analysts gave Buy ratings from whole pool. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, August 4 to “Neutral” rating. Insiders sold 323,780 shares of company stock valued at $26,093,457 over the last quarter.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ TXN) opened at 84.34 on Friday. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2016Q3. It increased, as 46 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 347 reduced holdings. The company have shares float of 994.89 million. About 919,691 shares traded. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Moreover, Primecap Ca has 3.29% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 428,231 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Now have a look at past performance (weekly performance to year to date performance) how Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has been moved; whether it performed well or not. (NYSE:HCA) was up 0.24% at $82.68 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $67.00 to $91.03 and with a consensus analyst target price of $95.14. 487.86 million shares or 1.95% more from 478.52 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. The call for hold was given by 18 analysts while call for sale was recommended by 1 analyst. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0.02% or 474,488 shares. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. 492,336 were reported by Meyer Handelman Company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Texas Instruments Incorporated’s ROE is 37.98%, while industry’s is -26.62%. Vetr raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.74 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Therefore 54% are positive. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, January 25 with “Market Perform” rating.

On July 26 the company was upgraded from “Neutral” to “Market Perform” and a price target of $70.00 was set by analysts at Bank of America. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 40.31% since June 8, 2016 and is uptrending. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Hold” rating by Needham on Wednesday, October 21. On Thursday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, January 19. Jefferies maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, September 7 with “Hold” rating. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,092.80. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “Trade of the Day: Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)” on May 30, 2017. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $42.38 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 26.

Media stories about Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Forward P/E ratio is at 20.78. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock.

Analysts expect Inspira Financial Inc (CVE:LND) to report $0.00 EPS on June, 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 22 by B. Riley & Co.