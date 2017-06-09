Strong, swift United Nations reaction to Trump on climate

Guterres said climate change is “undeniable”, in a stark contrast to the position taken by Trump, who has previously called it a “a hoax” and last week shrugged off pressure from USA allies during the G7 summit in Sicily to endorse the deal his predecessor Barack Obama worked passionately to achieve.

The immediate impact of Trump’s move could be largely symbolic.

“Generations from now, Americans will look back at Donald Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Agreement as one of the most ignorant and risky actions ever taken by any president”, Sierra Club executive director Michael Brune said in a statement.

Administration officials, from left, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, and Vice President Mike Pence, applaud as President Donal.

Speaking with the New York Times, Trump’s chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, also made it sound as if Trump was still making up his mind after “a lot of give-and-take between the different countries” at the G7 summit.

But he insisted that the other countries understood Trump’s refusal to decide now, even if they did not support that position. “We’re all trying to get to the right place and be respectful of each other”. He then tweeted that he would make an announcement this week.

President Trump met Tuesday with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency ahead of a decision on whether the US will withdraw from the global pact aimed at slowing climate change.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying”, Merkel told reporters. She added, “Here we have the situation that six members, or even seven if you want to add the European Union, stand against one”.

Trump promised during his presidential campaign to pull the US out of the deal.

The G7 statement provides the United States more time to resolve internal White House debates about whether to pull out of the pact.

“It would be taken as a statement that climate change is not a problem; is not real”, said Graham, who has previously spoken about climate change being caused by humans. The G7’s Italian presidency placed this year’s summit in Sicily to underline the proximity of the crisis. But he repeated his complaints about trade and the financing of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, even as he pronounced the trip a rousing success.

“The falling cost of renewables is one of the most encouraging stories on the planet today”, he said adding that in the USA and China, new renewable energy jobs now outstrip those created in the oil and gas industries.

“Will Trump repay Putin by ending Russian sanctions and killing the Paris climate deal?“.

“Every month more countries are translating their Paris pledges into national climate action plans”, Mr Guterres said.

“I haven’t asked him”, Spicer said. They both appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”. The issue has divided members of the West Wing, though legal questions and evolving viewpoints have blurred the lines between those advocating for a withdrawal and aides urging Trump to remain in the pact.