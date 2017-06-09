Sturgeon: “Scotland will be independent”

When asked if she thought the United Kingdom would have split by 2025, the Scottish First Minister said: “I think Scotland will be independent, yes, but, you know, that’s a choice for the Scottish people”.

Scottish Labour General Election campaign manager James Kelly said: “In seats such as Edinburgh South, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Lanark and Hamilton East, Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, Midlothian and Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, only Labour can beat the SNP – the Tories aren’t at the races here”.

In an interview with ITV Tonight that will be aired on Monday night, Sturgeon said the second vote on Scottish independence will take place towards the end of 2018 or in the early part of 2019.

Nicola Sturgeon told the Border Telegraph: “This election is important for the Borders, but it’s important for Scotland as a whole”.

SNP MPs could potentially deny Theresa May and the “arrogant” Tories a majority in Thursday’s General Election, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will be campaigning in Fife, where he will say only his party can stop a second Scottish independence referendum.

“The point of principle for me is the end of the process”, Sturgeon said.

However the findings contrast sharply with a ComRes poll for the Independent and Sunday Mirror which still shows the Conservatives with a healthy 12 point advantage.

Ms Sturgeon also faced another barracking over the SNP’s record in government, with one audience member challenging her to make good her pledge to be judged on education by resigning.

She studied law at Glasgow University and stood unsuccessfully for the House of Commons in 1992, aged just 21, before starting her career as a lawyer.

Her nickname at that stage was “nippy sweetie” – Scots slang for a pushy person.

Mhairi Black said: “A vote for the SNP is a vote for a strong team of MPs who’ll stand up for young people – calling for a fair and equal minimum wage, protecting rights in the workplace and votes at 16 in all elections”.

Her mother Joan – herself an SNP politician – once joked about her daughter’s hard-working tendencies: “She can relax – there’s always one eye on the phone, but I think she’s fairly relaxed”.

Ms Sturgeon was put in charge of the party’s campaign for the 2014 independence referendum.

In her spare time, Ms Sturgeon admits to relaxing with a glass of red wine and watching reality tv talent show X-Factor.