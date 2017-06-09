Sudan Urges Sides to Qatar Diplomatic Row to Overcome Disagreements

“In light of the Egyptian government’s decision to sever its diplomatic ties with Qatar, and of the close relations between Egypt and Greece, Egypt looks to the Greek embassy in Doha to look after Egypt’s interests”, the ministry said in a statement.

Gulf banking sources, who declined to be named because of political sensitivities, said Saudi Arabian, UAE and Bahraini banks were postponing deals until they received guidance from their central banks on how to handle Qatar.

Qatar’s government “expressed deep regret over the decision” and said it was the victim of “an instigation campaign” that is meant to hurt the nation.

Football’s world governing body said it had spoken with “the Qatar 2022 Local Organizing Committee and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy handling matters relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup”.

“We are getting a lot of calls regarding this”.

News of the closures sparked panic-buying in Qatar, which relies heavily on imports for food and other products. Eight months later, they returned their ambassadors as Qatar forced some Brotherhood members to leave the country and quieted others.

“Many of Qatar Airways’ flights to southern Europe and Africa pass through Saudi Arabia”, the site said.

In one store queues were up to 25-people deep as shoppers piled trollies and baskets high with supplies from rice to nappies. Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway said the US military had “no plans to change our posture in Qatar”.

It accused Doha of harbouring “terrorist and sectarian groups that aim to destabilise the region including the Muslim Brotherhood, Daesh (IS) and Al-Qaeda”.

But there were signs that Qatar’s financial ties might be damaged well beyond the Gulf.

Food security is a major issue for Qatar given the only way into the country by land is a single border with Saudi Arabia and desert states struggle to grow food. In the UAE, a subsidiary satellite network, beIn Sports, went offline.

The move came just two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia and vowed to improve ties with both Riyadh and Cairo to combat terrorism and contain Iran. “That’s why they chose to try an alternative approach to Qatar, based on the fact that they will have Trump’s support”, Reuters quoted him as saying.

Nervousness over the situation left Qatar’s main share index more than 7% lower on Monday.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday and ordered their land, sea and airports closed to Qatari aircraft and vessels.

The economic fallout loomed immediately, as Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Etihad Airways, Dubai’s Emirates Airline and budget carriers FlyDubai and AirArabia said they would suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice. Qatar Airways was banned from Saudi airspace. Yemen’s internationally backed government, which has lost the capital and large portions of the war-torn country, also cut relations with Qatar, as did the Maldives and one of conflict-ridden Libya’s competing governments. An Omani diplomat traveled to Qatar on Monday.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies may have felt emboldened by Trump’s visit, which saw the new president clearly align USA interests with Riyadh and lash out at Iran.

However the crisis is resolved, if at all, Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in Sydney, after talks with their Australian counterparts, that it would not undermine the fight against the Islamic State.

He encouraged Qatar and its neighbours to “sit down together”.

Erdogan also spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and the emirs of Qatar and Kuwait.

“We don’t want to see some kind of permanent rift and I suspect we won’t”, said the senior Trump administration official on condition of anonymity, adding the United States would send a representative if the Gulf Cooperation Council nations met to discuss the rift with Qatar.

The stories quoted him questioning USA hostility towards Iran, speaking of “tensions” between Doha and Washington and speculating that Trump might not remain in power for long.

There was no comment from Air India about its Doha flights.

The GCC includes six wealthy Arab nations: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.