Support for Qatar Could Land You in Jail, UAE Warns Residents

The report included comments from the emirate’s ruler which seemed friendly to Israel and Iran and cast doubt on how long US President Donald Trump would remain in office.

CNN reported on Tuesday that USA intelligence officials believe Russian hackers planted a false news story that led Saudi Arabia and several allies to sever relations with Qatar.

“The UAE attorney general warns that any participation in conversation or social media or any other means that demonstrates sympathy to Qatar or protests the position of the UAE and other states against the Qatari government may face a prison sentence of three to 15 years and a fine of no less than 500,000 dirhams ($136,125, 120,715 euros)”, said a statement carried by the Gulf News and Al-Bayan newspapers.

Thani also reacted to Trump’s tweet on the Gulf countries severing ties with Qatar.

“Such a Trumpification of relations with one another is particularly unsafe in a region that is already rife with crises”, he told the newspaper, in an apparent reference to what critics say is the increasingly divisive rhetoric seen since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump previous year. “Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!”

“It will not contribute to solving any problem to try and isolate in this way Qatar, which we know for sure has fought very effectively against terrorist groups”, Erdogan said on Tuesday evening. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir told reporters in Paris on Tuesday that Qatar must sever ties with Hamas and its historic parent, the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood.

“Whatever has been thrown as an accusation is all based on.fabricated news”, he said.

The foodstuff now available in Qatar will suffice for four weeks, according to the report. This, the sources reportedly said, was possibly done to create a rift between the US and its Gulf allies.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have banned Qatari nationals from entering the countries. The UAE gave Qataris a two-week notice to leave the country, while Bahrain only gave them 24 hours time.

The UAE’s state airline Etihad Airways also suspended all flights to and from Doha.

Later, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Gulf countries to solve their differences.