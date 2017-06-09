Suspected pro-Assad regime drone fired on coalition forces, official says

After the drone dropped the munition, a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle jet fired at the drone and destroyed it, Dillon said.

The strike took place after three technical vehicles were observed crossing into the restricted area.

A statement from an alliance of pro-Assad militias issued via Hezbollah on Wednesday, however, threatened to hit U.S. positions in Syria in retaliation, warning Washington their “self-restraint” would end if United States forces again crossed “red lines”.

The Pentagon is not sure Iranian military piloted the aircraft.

The “munition did not have an effect on coalition forces”, according to spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon. “We do not see it as a warning shot”.

The drone was similar to a U.S. MQ-1 Predator, he said.

US -led forces have been stationed at the At-Tanf base for more than a year as part of their mission to train “vettted forces” to fight ISIS.

Earlier this week the USA bombed similar troops inside the protected zone, after those forces came under attack by another unaffiliated group of Syrian rebels.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched their assault to capture Raqqa, Islamic State’s de facto Syrian capital.

Coalition troops, which included advisers, were conducting a patrol east of Tanf, near a military camp used by US troops training Syrian rebels fighting the Islamic State.

“Following the second US strike on them a couple of days ago, Hezbollah’s war media has made direct threats to target USA and US -backed forces in Syria and ‘its neighborhood, ‘” Badran said.

Assad’s allies also include Iran and Russian Federation. Hezbollah is supported by Iran and is allied with Syria’s Assad.

“We have repeatedly stressed: such ill-thought steps exacerbate the sufferings of Syrian civilians, and the death toll among them is growing every day”.

It said the United States, via a military hotline with Russian Federation, issued several warnings before the strike, which destroyed two artillery pieces, an anti-aircraft weapon and damaged the tank.

A downed Israeli military drown shot down in Syria.

This is the second time the USA has dropped munitions on the group.

Saeed Saif, an official with the Forces of the Martyr Ahmad Abdou, was roughly seven miles from al-Tanf when he heard the coalition airstrikes.

The airstrike was the second carried out this week and the third overall since May 18 against armed forces from the Iranian-backed militia.

The threat follows a strike by American planes earlier this week against forces supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“We will continue to attempt to get them to vacate that area”, Dillon said, adding that that the pro-government forces have not given any sign they’re preparing to leave. The terrorist group has already been actively using smaller, hobbyist-type drones in Syria since at least 2014.

Hadi Ameri, head of Iraq’s Badr Organization and a leader in the Hashd, said in an interview on Lebanese news broadcaster Al Mayadeen that his forces would clear the Iraqi side of the border with Syria.

On Tuesday, US-led warplanes attacked a Syrian military position on the road to the town of At-Tanf, where US forces are based, killing a number of people and causing some material damage.