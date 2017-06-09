Tamil Politician Vaiko Denied Entry Into Malaysia, Questioned Over LTTE

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) supporters on Friday held a protest in front of Malaysian Consulate in Chennai’s Teynampet area after MDMK Chief Vaiko was denied entry into Malaysia today morning.

Mr Vaiko, the chief of the MDMK party, was questioned over his alleged links with the banned Tamil Tigers LTTE.

“Vaiko received the visa to visit Penang along with his PA Arunagiri almost one week ago”.

Airport authorities specified that Vaiko is a member of LTTE.

Ramsamy also talked to Vaiko over phone.

On being told by the authorities that there were “several cases pending against him in Sri Lanka”, he denied it saying he was an Indian citizen and also showed his passport to them.

The LTTE, founded by Velupillai Prabhakaran in 1976, is a terrorist organisation based in northeastern Sri Lanka seeking to establish an independent Tamil state. “But the officials did not let him go”, said the statement.

Vaiko had gone to Malaysia to attend the wedding reception of Ramaswamy’s daughter. “Even the intervention of Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng failed to convince the immigration officials, who made it clear that they had directions from Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia”, the party said.