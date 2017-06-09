Target Jarryd Hayne all you like, Daley tells Queensland

“That was a really thorough performance from the Blues“.

“It gives us a lot of confidence, that’s what sticks in my head”.

“That hurt”, Queensland’s Cooper Cronk admitted as he trudged off the field, but you still sensed Queensland could come back.

Prior to that, two-time premiership victor James Maloney scored the first points of the 2017 series by scoring just six minutes into the match, shortly after the Maroons had a try denied in the corner.

“Fight or flight” is a well-worn adage, but New South Wales combined the two in lethal fashion to make a once-legendary Queensland side look positively pedestrian.

A fresh-faced and better than ever NSW team wasted no time in the first half. Attractive pass inside for Mitchell Pearce to score under the posts.

“It’s very disappointing”, he said after Wednesday night’s match.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters isn’t so sure but NSW coach Laurie Daley is adamant that both star players could be back to haunt the Blues as they try to wrap up there series.

Pearce did a couple of good things and a couple of bad things in the first half. Maloney converted his own try to make it 6-0 to NSW.

The opening 40 minutes were quintessentially Origin. Few mistakes or penalties.

Without the injured Matt Scott’s relentless go-forward and aggression, Napa has huge shoes to fill starting in the front row, and Lillyman backed him to step up.

Andrew Fifita has revealed he’s prepared to choose footy over family and miss the birth of his third child for a NSW jumper.

For New South Wales, a collective sigh of relief.

“Our forwards look good”. Then three more Blues tries occurred and no response from the Queenslanders. Nothing worked for Queensland.

Jarryd Hayne was also great for the Blues – especially in attack, less so defensively – in his return to the fray after two missed series while he chased his lifelong National Football League dream (and other dreams which may or may not have lurked inside him quite as long).

New South Wales posted their biggest win in Brisbane with a commanding 28-4 victory over holders Queensland in the State of Origin rugby league series-opener on Wednesday.

“We’ve got so much respect for this great team, and I’d be disappointed if any of our boys felt that way because that’s not where we’re about”.

Subscribing to the winners are grinners theory: Corey Parker of the Maroons and Cameron Smith (centre) celebrate Queensland’s success at the last State of Origin outing on July 13, 2016. They achieved this with a fantastic team ethic, and with superstars across the field. They will always be the former.

What’s scary for them is the host of fowards like Paul Vaughan, Trent Merrin, Jack de Belin and Shannon Boyd waiting in the wings should injury strike before game two.

“He is wired a bit differently the big fella”, Lillyman said.

But you won’t hear him crowing.

The last time Fifita turned in a match-winning display in a big game, he was overlooked for the Clive Churchill Medal in the Sharks’ grand final – despite scoring the match-winning try.