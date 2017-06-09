Taylor Swift’s music is returning to Spotify, Pandora, more

In an announcement both on Twitter and Instagram, Swift’s official fan account, “Taylor Nation“, brought the good news to Swifties.

Reacting to Swift’s bold move, one commented: “Katy had it coming when she kept mentioning Taylor in every interview”. Apart from that, this is also the singer’s way of thanking fans for the success of her “1989” album.

Swift put her music back on all streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal, Pandora, Google Play and Amazon Music, at midnight Friday, the same night rival Katy Perry released her new album, “Witness“.

Swift removed her music from Spotify in 2014 around the release of “1989”, a Grammy-winning multi-hit pop album.

It has been almost three years since Swift tried to rally music lovers against a number of streaming services, putting Spotify specifically in her cross hair.

Swift has been vocal about ensuring artists are compensated fairly for their work as streaming has overtaken the more lucrative revenue stream of digital downloads and physical sales in the last three years. She has a new album to promote, Witness, so that’s part of the reason why, but it also feels like she is more than willing to fess up about the beef. Taylor wants to express her thankfulness to her fans and what best way to do it than make all her music available for every swiftie fan out there.

I think there should be an inherent value placed on art.

A few years ago, the pair had a fight because Katy allegedly stole Taylor’s backing dancers.

In 2014 Taylor famously took a stand against streaming services, pulling her music and refusing to release her recent albums like “1989” onto services like Spotify. Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. The lyrics read, “You got me teeming, ain’t so green, ah/ You earn this spark at your receipts, ah/ amusing that I add attendance to your dreams/ Still, you never sleep, no you never sleep, ah”. The Roar singer later said Swift tried to throw a shade at her through the song.

Again, you can’t really make that argument if you sell ten million LPs, so it’s grouse to see her tunes make a return.